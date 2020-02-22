e-paper
WhatsApp dark mode finally available for iPhone beta users

WhatsApp has rolled out dark mode for iOS through the latest beta update. iPhone users on the WhatsApp beta programme can start using this feature.

Feb 22, 2020
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
WhatsApp dark is inching closer to an official release.
WhatsApp dark is inching closer to an official release.(WhatsApp)
         

It’s high time WhatsApp rolls out dark mode for all its users. Dark mode has now arrived on iOS for WhatsApp beta users through the latest beta update. This comes after WhatsApp dark mode was rolled out to beta users on Android last month.

iPhone users who are on the WhatsApp beta programme can download the latest update and experience dark mode. As mentioned by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp beta version 2.20.30.25 from TestFlight comes with the dark theme. After updating WhatsApp to the latest beta version, users can enable dark mode on their iPhones and the same will be applied to WhatsApp as well. iPhone users also need to note that WhatsApp dark mode is available only on iOS 13.

With the new UI change, WhatsApp users will see chat bubbles in green colour, icons in blue and ‘end-to-end encryption’ text in yellow. Icons for the settings menu remain the same even on dark mode for WhatsApp. There are dark solid colours as wallpapers for chats as well.

There’s another feature for iPhone users on WhatsApp. Users can increase the contrast on their iPhone which will enable lighter dark colours for some UI elements. WhatsApp also blurs the chat wallpaper when multiple messages are selected to delete or forward.

In this beta update, WhatsApp has added the advanced search feature as well. Spotted last year, this feature lets users for messages through different file types. Along with dark mode, iPhone users can test this feature too on WhatsApp.

tech