WhatsApp Dark Mode for iPhone leaks as the official launch nears

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 09:37 IST

The Dark Mode or Dark Theme is being tested for quite some time on WhatsApp for Android. While the feature is said to be “almost perfect” on Android, WhatsApp’s Dark Mode is now coming to iOS for iPhone users as well.

WABetainfo, which regularly monitors the latest changes to WhatsApp, has posted a photo of an iPhone running a Dark Mode version of the app. As seen in the image, the WhatsApp app is seen in dark black colour which is in line with native Apple iOS 13’s Dark Mode. While the background has the inverted colours, text has white colour. The icons such as Status, Calls, Camera in the bottom panel have Blue and Grey colour schemes.

The new update on WhatsApp’s Dark Mode for iPhone comes after WABetainfo in its report said that the feature still needed improvement. It pointed out some labels and cells background needed more optimisation for darker theme. There was also a bug in ‘dark bubbles’ which led to crashing of the app.

The Dark Theme on Android, however, is said to be almost ready for the launch. The recent beta updates have shown the feature is fully baked and needed minor tweaks such as icon adjustments.

WhatsApp will reportedly give users some options for how they want the colour scheme to be changed. On Android, WhatsApp’s Dark Theme adopts to “blue night” colours whereas there will also be a system default option for the app to automatically recognise the default settings of the phone to change the colour.