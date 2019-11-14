e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 14, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 14, 2019

WhatsApp Dark Mode for iPhone leaks as the official launch nears

Here’s how WhatsApp Dark Mode could look like on iPhones.

tech Updated: Nov 14, 2019 09:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
WhatsApp’s Dark Mode is coming soon to iPhones as well
WhatsApp’s Dark Mode is coming soon to iPhones as well(Pixabay)
         

The Dark Mode or Dark Theme is being tested for quite some time on WhatsApp for Android. While the feature is said to be “almost perfect” on Android, WhatsApp’s Dark Mode is now coming to iOS for iPhone users as well.

WABetainfo, which regularly monitors the latest changes to WhatsApp, has posted a photo of an iPhone running a Dark Mode version of the app. As seen in the image, the WhatsApp app is seen in dark black colour which is in line with native Apple iOS 13’s Dark Mode. While the background has the inverted colours, text has white colour. The icons such as Status, Calls, Camera in the bottom panel have Blue and Grey colour schemes.

The new update on WhatsApp’s Dark Mode for iPhone comes after WABetainfo in its report said that the feature still needed improvement. It pointed out some labels and cells background needed more optimisation for darker theme. There was also a bug in ‘dark bubbles’ which led to crashing of the app.  

The Dark Theme on Android, however, is said to be almost ready for the launch. The recent beta updates have shown the feature is fully baked and needed minor tweaks such as icon adjustments.

WhatsApp will reportedly give users some options for how they want the colour scheme to be changed. On Android, WhatsApp’s Dark Theme adopts to “blue night” colours whereas there will also be a system default option for the app to automatically recognise the default settings of the phone to change the colour.

tags
top news
‘Rahul Gandhi must apologise to nation’: BJP on Rafale verdict
‘Rahul Gandhi must apologise to nation’: BJP on Rafale verdict
‘Defended Rafale deal on merit’: IAF ex-chief Dhanoa on Supreme Court verdict
‘Defended Rafale deal on merit’: IAF ex-chief Dhanoa on Supreme Court verdict
‘Amit Shah kept Modi in the dark’: Sanjay Raut on power-sharing pact
‘Amit Shah kept Modi in the dark’: Sanjay Raut on power-sharing pact
Supreme Court refers entry of women to Sabarimala to larger bench
Supreme Court refers entry of women to Sabarimala to larger bench
Video of wife with bleeding eyes leads to arrest of Indian expat : Report
Video of wife with bleeding eyes leads to arrest of Indian expat : Report
Ajinkya Rahane to leave Rajasthan Royals in biggest trade after Ashwin
Ajinkya Rahane to leave Rajasthan Royals in biggest trade after Ashwin
‘Trained Kashmiris to fight against Indian Army’: Ex-Pak Prez Musharraf
‘Trained Kashmiris to fight against Indian Army’: Ex-Pak Prez Musharraf
SC dismisses Rafale review petitions: Will the Politics end here? | HT Conversations
SC dismisses Rafale review petitions: Will the Politics end here? | HT Conversations
trending topics
Supreme CourtSabarimala caseRafale dealIndia vs Bangladesh live scoreDeepika PadukoneMardaani 2 trailerChildren’s Day Wishes

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech