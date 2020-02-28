WhatsApp dark mode gets a new feature in the latest beta update

tech

Dark mode on WhatsApp is still the buzz even though it is yet to be available for all users. WhatsApp is still working on dark mode before it rolls out the stable version. A new update for WhatsApp beta on Android brings more solid colours for dark mode.

WhatsApp beta update 2.20.60 version comes with the new feature for dark mode, as spotted by WABetaInfo. This update essentially adds more dark solid colours for chat wallpaper on WhatsApp. Shortly after rolling out dark mode for Android, WhatsApp introduced dark solid colours for a better dark mode experience. This made sense too because the light solid colours didn’t go well with the dark theme.

WhatsApp beta users can now try out more options for dark solid colours as chat wallpapers. Users can find this under Settings > Chats > Chat Wallpaper > Solid Colours. This update also brings a new preview for chat wallpapers. Now WhatsApp will show a preview of the dark and light solid colour of the same shade. Users can now see how the solid colour looks in dark mode and light mode.

WhatsApp adds new solid colours for chat wallpaper. ( WABetaInfo )

This new update comes shortly after WhatsApp was found working on dark mode for its web version. WhatsApp Web is the only platform remaining to get dark mode. WhatsApp’s Android and iOS apps including the WhatsApp Business have dark mode. With all these updates it seems like WhatsApp could be finally rolling out dark mode for everyone.