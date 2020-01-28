WhatsApp Dark Mode is coming to iPhones after Android launch

tech

After months of updates, WhatsApp finally rolled out dark mode for public beta users on Android. The stable version of WhatsApp dark mode is yet to be rolled out but users could finally get an experience of this feature. There’s a new WhatsApp beta update on iOS indicating the launch is nearing for iPhones as well.

WhatsApp is working on dark mode for Android and iOS but the former received the feature first. WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.20.20.17 comes with improvements on dark mode which has been buggy till now. WABetaInfo also notes that WhatsApp beta for iOS is compatible to receive the activation of dark theme from the server. This means that dark mode is close to arriving on WhatsApp beta for iOS.

Some new changes in the latest WhatsApp beta update for iOS shows dark splash screen which is enabled by default. The forward icon along with group and profile icons have been updated with the dark theme. WhatsApp has also updated the bottom menu tab icons in the latest update.

WhatsApp still has to work on dark mode for iOS. On Android, WhatsApp dark mode can be activating by choosing either light theme, dark theme or simply turning on the phone’s dark mode. This dark mode feature is still not available on WhatsApp beta for iOS. WhatsApp is pretty close to rolling out dark mode for its beta app on iOS but there are still some improvements required.

It’s interesting to see how dark mode on WhatsApp will look for iPhones. WhatsApp users on Android were not very pleased with the update.