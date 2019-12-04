e-paper
Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019

WhatsApp Dark Mode latest update: Battery saving mode, new call UI, and more

In the latest beta update WhatsApp shows how dark theme will look on the voice call screen.

tech Updated: Dec 04, 2019 14:16 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
WhatsApp dark mode update.
Dark mode updates appear every other day but the feature is yet to arrive on WhatsApp. As users desperately wait for WhatsApp dark mode they’ll have to do with only updates for now. The new WhatsApp dark mode update suggests it will be available in three options for users.

According to the latest by WhatsApp on Android as spotted by WABetaInfo, there are still additions and modifications on dark mode. In the previous update we got to see how WhatsApp’s “set by battery saver option” will look like. In the latest update WhatsApp has updated the voice call screen in light and dark themes.

WhatsApp dark mode will be available in three options – set by battery saver, light and dark. Battery saver option will be available only for Android 9 and above devices.

WhatsApp light and dark themes.
As for the light and dark themes for WhatsApp dark mode it’s quite self-explanatory. WhatsApp dark theme is the proper dark mode with a dark grey background and the text highlighted in white colour. Light theme is essentially a lighter version of the dark theme. Users will be able to choose between light and dark theme according to their preference. This is also similar to what Twitter offers for dark mode with “dim” and “lights out”.

WhatsApp has so far updated almost every aspect of the app for dark mode. The feature is also almost ready for a stable release. There’s still no word from WhatsApp on when it will release dark mode for Android and iPhones. However recent and continuous updates indicate dark mode is very close to its release.

