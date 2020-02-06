WhatsApp Dark Mode: New update brings improvements to chats

tech

WhatsApp finally rolled out dark mode on its Android beta app earlier this month. There’s a new update for dark mode on WhatsApp which adds dark solid wallpapers. This update is available on Play Store for WhatsApp beta users on Android.

WhatsApp 2.20.31 update brings some improvements to dark mode for Android users. First spotted by WABetaInfo, the new WhatsApp beta update brings dark solid colours for chat wallpaper. There are a total of six new dark colours as wallpaper options for WhatsApp.

With the new dark coloured wallpapers, WhatsApp users will get the proper dark mode experience. Previously, even if dark mode was enabled the light coloured wallpaper still appeared bright in the chat and killed the purpose of having a dark theme. With the new dark coloured wallpapers, WhatsApp chats look much better.

WhatsApp’s new wallpaper palette of dark solid colours. ( HT Photo/Screenshot )

The new colour options for WhatsApp wallpaper can be found in the settings menu under Chats > Chat Wallpaper > Solid Colors. At the same time, WhatsApp users also have the option to set images of their choice as the chat wallpaper.

Dark mode on WhatsApp is available as two options – dark theme and light theme. WhatsApp users on phones running Android 9 and above can also enable dark theme by turning on the battery saver mode. This will automatically switch WhatsApp to dark mode. Users who want a lighter version of dark mode can opt for the light theme option.

WhatsApp dark mode is currently available only for its beta users on Android. The company is yet to roll out this feature to all WhatsApp users. It is also working on dark mode for iOS.