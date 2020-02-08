WhatsApp dark mode now available for iPhone users with latest beta update

tech

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 12:46 IST

WhatsApp finally rolled out dark mode to its Android beta app last month. Dark mode is now available for iOS beta users on WhatsApp as well. This indicates that WhatsApp will be rolling out dark mode to its stable versions on Android and iOS very soon.

Dark mode for WhatsApp on iPhones was first spotted by MacRumors. This feature is available with the latest WhatsApp beta update for iPhones. WhatsApp users who are on the beta version can downloaded the latest update and use dark mode. On iOS, users can try WhatsApp beta through the TestFlight program. But the WhatsApp beta program for iPhones is currently full.

WhatsApp update version 2.20.30 is now available for iPhones with the dark mode feature to test. This update is valid for 90 days after which it will expire. WhatsApp beta users on iOS can download this update and start testing dark mode.

WhatsApp dark mode for iPhones can be found under the settings menu for Chats > Theme > Light/Dark.

WhatsApp has already rolled out dark mode for its Android beta app and its Business beta app. iOS is the latest platform to get WhatsApp’s dark mode. WhatsApp is expected to extend dark mode to its stable versions soon. It is however still improving dark mode with new updates. WhatsApp recently added dark coloured wallpapers for its Android beta app. Users can now choose one of the dark wallpapers to get the full dark mode experience on WhatsApp.