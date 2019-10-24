WhatsApp Dark Mode, self-destructing messages and other interesting features coming soon

tech

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 19:40 IST

Dark Mode is one of the most awaited features on WhatsApp. The feature is said to be in the works for almost one year. This time around the Dark Mode seems much closer to the launch. The recent versions of WhatsApp beta on Android have given key insights on the new feature. Dark Mode, however, isn’t the only interesting feature WhatsApp is working on. Let’s take a look at the top upcoming feature on WhatsApp.

Splash Screen

Essentially, when you launch the WhatsApp app, a new app screen will appear momentarily. The app screen features a WhatsApp logo. The app then quickly directs to the familiar chat interface. WhatsApp’s Splash Screen also adapts to the default system settings. For instance, it could open with Dark Mode-theme when the phone is set in Dark Mode. WhatsApp’s Splash Screen is available on beta versions of iOS and Android.

Muting Status gets better

WhatsApp currently lets you mute Status updates from a particular contact. The updates, however, still appear at the bottom of the Status feed, albeit as grayscale. A new update to the app will make it easier for users to unsee these muted Status updates. According to the recent beta update to WhatsApp, all the muted Status updates will be clubbed under a new menu, called “Muted Updates.”

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.19.282: what's new?



Finally new hidden tracks about the Dark Theme and more details for Disappearing Messages (both under development).https://t.co/QhtHjbIK4h



NOTE: These features are not available and they will be enabled in future. — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) October 7, 2019

Self-destructing messaging

WhatsApp will launch a Snapchat-like self-destructing messaging feature very soon. Spotted in one of the recent beta versions of Android, WhatsApp will soon let you retract a message after 5 seconds, 1 hour, 1 day, 7 days, or even 30 days. The feature is expected to exist alongside the “delete for everyone” feature.

Dark Mode

As said earlier, the Dark Mode has been one of the most anticipated WhatsApp features. WABetainfo, which regularly monitors the changes in WhatsApp, has revealed how the new Dark Mode may look like on the app. WhatsApp’s Dark Mode brings dark chat bubbles, dark layout for Stickers as well as Emoji background. The feature will debut as “Dark Theme” and will allow users to choose between “system default” and “light theme.” A “Dark Theme” inverts the colours of the app and brings blue night colours.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 19:37 IST