WhatsApp’s two new interesting features coming soon for all users

tech

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 16:14 IST

WhatsApp is working on a host of new features for its users. The two most awaited features coming to instant messaging platforms are Dark Mode and self-destructing messages. Note that these features haven’t made it to the final version of WhatsApp but have made constant appearances in the recent beta versions.

WhatsApp Dark Mode

Be it Google Maps or Instagram, most of the popular apps on your phone already support Dark Mode. WhatsApp has been a big missing name in the list. A Dark Mode on WhatsApp, however, appears very close to an official launch. According to recent beta versions, still-in-making WhatsApp’s Dark Theme will be a new option for users along with Light Theme and System Default. The Dark Theme, however, will be slightly different than Instagram’s. Instead of dark black colour, WhatsApp will offer lesser intensity of the inverted colour.

😂😂 and what do I have to do if I want to activate the dark mode? 🤔 — hakan ak- News about Apple Betas (@hakan_9774) October 17, 2019

Self-destructing feature

WhatsApp will soon offer Snapchat-style self-destructing messaging feature. The new feature will be different WhatsApp’s ‘delete for everyone’ feature. Inspired by Snapchat’s self-destructing feature, WhatsApp will allow users to retract a message after a certain period of time. Users will have the option to choose between 5 seconds, 1 hour, 1 day, 7 days, and even 30 days for these self-destructing messages.

Bonus

WhatsApp recently launched a slew of new features for iPhone users. Some of these features have been part of the Android version for quite some time. WhatsApp for iOS has now added a new edit tool for media in chats. Another big feature for iPhone users is the ability to play WhatsApp’s voice messages in notifications itself. READ: WhatsApp’s new and exciting features for iPhone users

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 16:13 IST