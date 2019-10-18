e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 18, 2019

WhatsApp’s two new interesting features coming soon for all users

WhatsApp is working on two new features, Dark Mode and self-destructing messages. Here’s everything you need to know about the features so far.

tech Updated: Oct 18, 2019 16:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
What’s next on WhatsApp?
What’s next on WhatsApp?(Pixabay)
         

WhatsApp is working on a host of new features for its users. The two most awaited features coming to instant messaging platforms are Dark Mode and self-destructing messages. Note that these features haven’t made it to the final version of WhatsApp but have made constant appearances in the recent beta versions.

WhatsApp Dark Mode

Be it Google Maps or Instagram, most of the popular apps on your phone already support Dark Mode. WhatsApp has been a big missing name in the list. A Dark Mode on WhatsApp, however, appears very close to an official launch. According to recent beta versions, still-in-making WhatsApp’s Dark Theme will be a new option for users along with Light Theme and System Default. The Dark Theme, however, will be slightly different than Instagram’s. Instead of dark black colour, WhatsApp will offer lesser intensity of the inverted colour.

 

Self-destructing feature

WhatsApp will soon offer Snapchat-style self-destructing messaging feature. The new feature will be different WhatsApp’s ‘delete for everyone’ feature. Inspired by Snapchat’s self-destructing feature, WhatsApp will allow users to retract a message after a certain period of time. Users will have the option to choose between 5 seconds, 1 hour, 1 day, 7 days, and even 30 days for these self-destructing messages.

Bonus

WhatsApp recently launched a slew of new features for iPhone users. Some of these features have been part of the Android version for quite some time. WhatsApp for iOS has now added a new edit tool for media in chats. Another big feature for iPhone users is the ability to play WhatsApp’s voice messages in notifications itself. READ: WhatsApp’s new and exciting features for iPhone users

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 16:13 IST

tags
top news
Global anti-terror body FATF pans Pakistan, gives 4 months to fix systems
Global anti-terror body FATF pans Pakistan, gives 4 months to fix systems
SC reserves verdict on Chidambaram’s plea against HC bail order in INX Media case
SC reserves verdict on Chidambaram’s plea against HC bail order in INX Media case
UP CM Yogi bans mobile phone in all colleges, universities in state
UP CM Yogi bans mobile phone in all colleges, universities in state
311 Indians deported by Mexico arrive in Delhi, US says message to smugglers
311 Indians deported by Mexico arrive in Delhi, US says message to smugglers
Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee belongs to Left ideology: Piyush Goyal
Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee belongs to Left ideology: Piyush Goyal
Sourav Ganguly gives clear answer on Ravi Shastri’s re-appointment issue
Sourav Ganguly gives clear answer on Ravi Shastri’s re-appointment issue
Let employees work from home, CPCB tells private firms, govt in Delhi-NCR
Let employees work from home, CPCB tells private firms, govt in Delhi-NCR
‘Pakistan uses Congress’ statements at global platforms’: PM Modi
‘Pakistan uses Congress’ statements at global platforms’: PM Modi
trending topics
Sarfaraz AhmedDelhi PollutionDevendra FadnavisAishwarya RaiPriyanka ChopraAnushka SharmaPUBGHPBOSE Result 2019Amitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
tech