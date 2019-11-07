e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 07, 2019

WhatsApp Dark Mode still in the works, but this workaround brings the feature on Web version

Here’s a step-by-step guide to force Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web via a third-party app on Google Chrome web store.

tech Updated: Nov 07, 2019 10:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
How to get Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web
How to get Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web(Pixabay)
         

WhatsApp’s Dark Mode is still in the developmental stages. Different elements of the long awaited feature were sporadically spotted in the recent beta versions of WhatsApp for Android and iOS. Ahead of the official release, a new workaround has surfaced that allows users to force Dark Mode on WhatsApp’s Web version.

WhatsApp Web essentially lets you mirror your app on the desktop browser. If you’re using Google Chrome browser on your desktop, here’s what you need to do to force Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web.

Step 1: Open Chrome Web Store on your browser.

Step 2: Search for “Stylus” Chrome extension.

Step 3: After you’ve added the extension, open WhatsApp Web tab.

Step 4: Click on extension, and choose “Find styles.”

Step 5: Choose the Dark Mode or any other theme you would like to.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp latest privacy feature:How to block contacts from adding you to groups

Note: As pointed out by WAbetainfo, third-party apps are not always safe to use. If you think the extension isn’t any good, here’s how you can uninstall it.

Step 1: Click on the three dots menu on the top right corner of the browser.

Step 2: Go to “More tools” and choose “Extensions.”

Step 4: Here you’ll find all the extensions enabled on your browser.

Step 5: Select “Stylus” or any extension you want to delete, and click on remove.

Step 6: You can also disable it by clicking on the toggle button without deleting the app.

tags
top news
Sena accuses BJP of using ‘money power’ to win over MLAs amid Maharashtra deadlock
Sena accuses BJP of using ‘money power’ to win over MLAs amid Maharashtra deadlock
IAF tells govt it is ready to buy 300 indigenous fighters and trainers
IAF tells govt it is ready to buy 300 indigenous fighters and trainers
Smog in north spikes air pollution in southern cities
Smog in north spikes air pollution in southern cities
‘Trip to gyno after b’day party’: Rapper slammed for daughter’s virginity test
‘Trip to gyno after b’day party’: Rapper slammed for daughter’s virginity test
Join govt now, will discuss CM post later: BJP to Sena in back-channel talks
Join govt now, will discuss CM post later: BJP to Sena in back-channel talks
Sidhu may not get political clearance to travel to Pak for Kartarpur event
Sidhu may not get political clearance to travel to Pak for Kartarpur event
Ashwin and Kings XI Punjab have decided to part ways amicably: Ness Wadia
Ashwin and Kings XI Punjab have decided to part ways amicably: Ness Wadia
Explained: Why Jharkhand election may be a litmus test for Modi magic
Explained: Why Jharkhand election may be a litmus test for Modi magic
trending topics
HP TET Admit CardPUBG Mobile Season 10Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019Kareena KapoorShweta PanditChinmayanand case

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech