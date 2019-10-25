WhatsApp Diwali stickers: How to download, share with your friends, family

tech

Diwali is finally here and the festivities are going on in full swing. This year, Diwali will be celebrated across India on October 27.

Diwali, the festival of lights is celebrated to honour Hindu goddess Lakshmi who is also known as the goddess of wealth. People across the country celebrate by lighting up their house with diyas (lamps) and lights. This festival is celebrated not only by Hindus but also by Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists. There are many of ways of joining in the festivities of Diwali and one that is easy and fun is through WhatsApp Stickers.

WhatsApp has Stickers for every major occasion and festival. There are dedicated sticker packs for festivals as well, Diwali being one. These WhatsApp Stickers are available on the messaging app and can be downloaded through Google Play Store as well.

How to send Diwali WhatsApp Stickers

Open a chat on WhatsApp and tap on the text bar.

Then select the emoji button and tap on the third icon for WhatsApp Stickers.

There will be a set of pre-loaded WhatsApp Stickers on the app.

Tap on the plus button, scroll down and select the “Get more stickers” option.

You will be taken to Play Store with a list of sticker packs.

Here, you can choose from the list or search for a new sticker pack.

An easier way is to search for Diwali “WAStickerApp” on Play Store to get the sticker packs.

There are tons of Diwali sticker packs to choose from on Play Store. You can browse through and select the sticker packs you wish to download. Once they’re downloaded the Diwali sticker packs will be available on WhatsApp. If you still don’t see the sticker pack on WhatsApp you can tap on the ‘+’ icon to see the full list of WhatsApp Stickers.

