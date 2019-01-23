WhatsApp down: Messaging app faces hour-long global outage, users freak out

WhatsApp suffered a major outage late on Tuesday with users around the world being unable to send and receive messages. The application started facing problems around 11.47pm IST. People in Europe, Australia, South America and the US were affected by the outage.

According to Downdetector, a third-party platform that tracks online services, people reported facing connection issues, problems with sending and receiving messages, and logging in during the outage.

The live outage tracker shows a steep spike around 1.17PM EST. Some users also faced problems with the desktop app of the messaging platform as well.

About 3,000 reports were registered during the outage (Downdetector)

As expected, users took to Twitter to report the problem.

Retweet if you're checking Twitter to find out if WhatsApp is down #whatsappdown — Shubham Jain (@jainshubham07) January 22, 2019

Whatsapp is down - so this is how the world ends. #WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/PYKhBzcfkq — Lewis Iwu (@lewisiwu) January 22, 2019

Interestingly enough, WhatsApp is available on Twitter but unlike other internet services it does not provide real-time updates on such outages. The official tweet from the account is about two years old now. The official Status Twitter channel also seems to be inactive.

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 09:02 IST