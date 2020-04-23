WhatsApp extends group call limit to 8 people: Here’s how to get it

tech

WhatsApp is working on extending the group call participants limit to more than four people. It has already rolled out this feature on its Android and iOS beta apps. WhatsApp has extended the group call limit to eight participants.

With video and voice calling on different platforms seeing a big surge, WhatsApp is expected to roll out this update very soon. At present, large group calls are possible on apps like Houseparty, Google Duo, Hangouts or Meet, and Zoom. WhatsApp currently supports only four people including the person who calls.

WhatsApp’s latest beta update for Android and iOS comes with this feature. For those interested in using it can do so by enrolling into WhatsApp’s beta programme through this link for Android. iPhone users need to download the TestFlight app and join the WhatsApp beta programme.

WhatsApp users who are on the latest beta update can test this feature. It works the same way as group video and voice calls. If you’re in a WhatsApp group with more than four members you can make a voice or video call by adding up to eight people including yourself. Tap on the call icon on top of the group chat to make a group call. If the group has more than eight members, you’ll have to select the participants.

This will however work only with people who also have the latest WhatsApp beta update. Only then will the extended group call limit work. WhatsApp is expected to roll out this to its stable versions soon.