WhatsApp features for web that you may not know about

Back in 2015, WhatsApp launched the web version of its messaging app. WhatsApp Web allows users to basically use WhatsApp on their desktop.

WhatsApp Web offers almost all features the mobile app has. The major feature WhatsApp Web doesn’t have is video and voice calling. WhatsApp Web also has its own share of tricks and tips which make chats more interactive. If you’re a frequent WhatsApp Web user, here are some features you should know.

Emoji shortcut

The emoji icon is placed just left to the text bar of WhatsApp Web. There’s a shortcut which doesn’t require opening the emoji tab. Just type “:” and the first two letters of the emoji reaction. The text will be replaced by the emoji. An emoji tray will also appear on top for you to choose from.

Emoticons to emojis

Another shortcut for emojis on WhatsApp is using typing out emoticons. Old school instant messaging users will probably be aware of the different kinds of emoticons and their representations. These select emoticons automatically turn into emojis. For example, (y) turns into thumbs up, (n) thumbs down, <3 for heart, and :-* for kiss.

Use two WhatsApp web accounts

If you have two WhatsApp accounts on your phone, there’s a way to use both on WhatsApp Web. One browser will allow only one WhatsApp Web account at a time. However, if you open WhatsApp Web on Google Chrome’s incognito mode you will be able to use another account. Other options include using WhatsApp Web on a different browser.

Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode

WhatsApp Web supports Picture-in-Picture mode for YouTube, Instagram and Facebook videos. This feature essentially lets users watch videos without having to leave the app. On WhatsApp Web, it can get tricky as it takes time for the link to unfurl. If the video box doesn’t appear immediately just wait for a few seconds and it will appear.

