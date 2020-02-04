WhatsApp features that Android users have but iPhone users don’t, yet

tech

WhatsApp is currently testing some of its upcoming features exclusively on Android devices. This means that Android users get a first-hand experience of WhatsApp’s upcoming features before iPhone users get to test and use them.

This of course does not mean that iPhones will never get these new features. They will, eventually. For now, we take a look at four WhatsApp features that Android users have right now that iPhone users are yet to get.

1. Dark Mode

This is probably one of the most awaited features from WhatsApp. As of now the messaging app has submitted a new update through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.20.13.

In order to start using the feature, one needs to ensure that they have got the latest 2.20.13 Android beta update of WhatsApp. Else, it can be downloaded from here.

Once this version is downloaded WhatsApp’s Android users will be able to access the dark mode from the Chats sections in the Settings of the app. The app will now let users pick between three new modes - ‘dark’, ‘system default’ and set by battery saver.

The light theme is the one which already exists and the Dark Mode theme changes the colour of interface to Night Blue.

The System Default theme adapts to the theme of the Android device, which basically means that if the phone theme is dark then WhatsApp will automatically switch to dark mode, and if the phone is on light mode the app will also be using the same theme. This feature is particularly meant for those users whose device is running on the latest Android Q version.

Set by battery saver theme, which is available for Android 9 and older versions, switches between dark and light mode depending upon the phone’s battery saver settings.

Even though the feature currently is being tested for Android, it is certain that the feature will soon be arriving for iOS. However, the date of the official rollout has not been revealed yet.

2. Delete Message

This feature comes as a part of the newly submitted update by WhatsApp through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.20.14. The updates in this version are not available for users as of now, however, a part of this update features the ‘auto destruct’ messages option. In the Beta Version, this feature can be seen as ‘OFF’ written under the ‘Delete Messages’ option.

It is likely that the time duration will be added at the place where OFF is written. There is no information about this feature being tested or being made for iOS users yet.

3. Animated stickers

This feature too comes as a part of the newly submitted update by WhatsApp through the Google Play Beta Program version 2.20.14. The feature is not publicly available yet.

In this update, the Facebook-owned app has added a small play icon next to the sticker packs’ name to make it easier for the user.

4. Home Tab and Cards

This feature is going to be available for Android WhatsApp Business users. This update has been submitted by the brand through the Google Beta Program. The WhatsApp Business beta for Android 2.19.117, will be replacing the camera tab on the app with the Home tab.

The 2.19.131 Business beta update will let you create cards containing informative notice about what settings a user can configure in his or her WhatsApp Business account. Both these features are at a developmental stage and the official date of release is not known as yet.

