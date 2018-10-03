WhatsApp for Android to add two new features: Swipe to reply, picture-in-picture mode

WhatsApp beta on Android has been updated with two new features. Users can now ‘Swipe to reply’ on chats, and open video links without leaving the app.

These two features are currently available only for WhatsApp beta users on Android. WhatsApp’s beta programme is open for all users and you can follow this link to become a member. Being a beta member on WhatsApp will give you access to features rolled out before it hits the stable version. You can always opt out of the beta programme and get back to the stable WhatsApp.

Picture-in-Picture mode supports YouTube and Instagram videos. If you tap on a YouTube or Instagram video link, it will play within the chat and not direct you to the respective apps. You can also expand the video box to watch it in full-screen. Earlier in August, WhatsApp rolled out picture-in-picture for video calling on its beta app. On iOS, this feature has been available since last year.

Screenshots of Picure-in-Picture mode for YouTube, Instagram on WhatsApp. (HT Photo)

Another feature rolled out on iOS is swipe to reply. This essentially allows users to swipe right on the message they want to reply to. It will launch the reply box for that particular message. This feature is an addition to the existing way of replying with a long press on the message. Users now have two shortcut ways of replying to messages on WhatsApp.

This too, has been available for WhatsApp users on iOS for a long time now. WhatsApp usually rolls out features available on beta for its stable version. This however does not confirm a definite rollout though. WhatsApp is expected to introduce more features in the future which include dark mode. It is also reportedly working on showing ads on the messaging app.

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 17:41 IST