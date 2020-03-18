WhatsApp for iOS gets dark mode improvements, share sheet integration

tech

WhatsApp recently rolled out dark mode on to its Android and iOS based app. Now, just weeks after the initial update, the company has started working on improving and fine-tuning the feature.

According to WABetaInfo, the blog that tracks developments in WhatsApp, the company has started fixing bugs in the dark mode of its iOS-based app. WhatsApp beta for iOS version 2.20.40 fixes a bug that prevented iPhone SE and iPhone 8 users from enabling dark mode on their iPhones despite the availability of the feature.

Apart from fixing bugs in the dark, the latest beta update also brings in a new feature called Share Sheet Integration to the company’s iOS based app. This feature essentially allows users to share content with select contacts via iOS’ Share Sheet feature.

Wait, there’s more. The Facebook-owned messaging app is also making changes to icons within the app. For starters, the Media Links and Docs icon has been modified a bit. The new icon is a perfect square unlike the older icon which looked like a rectangle. The company has also modified the Chat icon in its business app. Earlier, the app had a ‘B’ sign, for Business, in it. The updated icon uses the conventional WhatsApp logo for the same.

Besides this, the company has also made general improvements to the app’s lock screen and Call History features. In addition to that it has also fixed dark colours that appear when a new contact card is found.

It is worth noting that these features are available in the iOS beta app and it will be sometime before the company rolls out these updates to the main app.