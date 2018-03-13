WhatsApp for iOS now allows you to delete messages for everyone even after one hour

WhatsApp has officially started to rollout the extended time limit to delete messages for everyone. Available to iPhone users at the moment, WhatsApp’s new feature allows one to delete messages for everyone till 1 hour, 8 minutes, and 16 seconds which translates to roughly 68 minutes. Earlier, you could delete a message for everyone within seven minutes.

The feature hasn’t been rolled out to Android users yet. But the new feature was recently spotted in one of the beta versions of the application last week. Spotted by WABetainfo, a website that monitors the latest WhatsApp features, the instant messaging platform allows one to delete the messages even after one hour.

Right now, you can use this feature if you have the beta version of WhatsApp running on your Android device. To become a beta tester you will need to enroll yourself into WhatsApp’s beta programme and download the beta app online.

How to delete WhatsApp messages for everyone after seven minutes

WhatsApp’s new feature is part of the latest update to the iOS app. The change log, however, doesn’t mention the inclusion of the new feature. That said, if you have your WhatsApp app on iOS updated to the latest version, you will be able to use this feature.

If you’re still not clear on using this feature, you can follow these simple steps to try it out. Long press any message and select ‘delete’ from the options available. After you tap on the delete button, you will see two options – ‘Delete for Everyone’ and ‘Delete for Me’. Selecting the first option will permanently delete the message. Note that once you do the deleted message it will be highlighted on the chat.

WhatsApp delete for everyone: Workarounds

WhatsApp’s delete for everyone has been one of the most sought after features. The feature is highly inspired from self-destructing message feature available on other instant messaging platforms such as Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook Messenger. Ever since the roll-out of the feature, a lot of users have found workarounds to bypass WhatsApp’s delete for everyone.

It was reported that some users through unauthorised versions of WhatsApp could delete messages dating back to three years. Another instance is when a user quotes a message in a chat, the delete for everyone feature becomes redundant.

WhatsApp is now cracking down on these loopholes by tweaking its algorithm. With an objective to tackle the misuse of this feature, WhatsApp will further check the details of the message and identify how old it is. Accordingly, it will reject revoke requests for messages which cross the permitted time limit.