WhatsApp for iPhone could soon let users preview voice messages

WhatsApp users on iPhones could soon get a new feature that will allow previews of voice messages. This feature is currently under development and there’s no word on its official release as yet.

As spotted by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will send push notifications for voice messages along with a preview tool. This means that iPhone users can open the voice message directly from the notification panel. At present, users on iPhones and Android devices need to open the chat to listen to the voice messages.

WhatsApp hasn’t announced if or when this feature will be available for iPhone users. WABetaInfo says that this feature could be part of a bigger update with iOS 13 which will be available in the coming months. Along with voice recording preview, iPhone users could also get dark mode on iOS 13. Dark mode has been rumoured to arrive on WhatsApp for the past year. This feature could be nearing its release soon.

WhatsApp is also working on a quick media edit shortcut on Android and iOS. As the name suggests, this tool will allow users to quickly edit photos sent on chat. Photos sent on WhatsApp will now have an ‘edit’ tool in the menu bar on iOS. On Android phones, the edit tool will be available under the shortcuts menu.

Quick media edit like voice recording preview is still not available for beta users. While WhatsApp is testing these features on beta, it cannot be accessed as yet by public beta users. WhatsApp offers beta versions of its app on iOS and Android.

