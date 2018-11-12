WhatsApp to soon let you preview message before forwarding

WhatsApp is making another change to its message forwarding feature. Soon, users will be able to preview content including text, photos and GIFs, before forwarding to a contact or group. The feature is part of the latest beta builds of WhatsApp for Android.

The new feature adds one more step in the process of forwarding a message. Currently, users can simply select a message and forward it to a contact. With the preview feature, users will get little more time to rethink about the message before sending it to friends. The feature was first spotted by WABetainfo, a website that regularly tracks changes in the early builds of the instant messaging application.

WhatsApp earlier this year limited the use of forwarded messages and removed the quick forward button. Now, users can forward a message to only five chats. WhatsApp now also labels forwarded messages to help users determine whether a message has been written by the sender or simply forwarded. ALSO READ: How to convert any photo into WhatsApp sticker

Apart from the forward preview, WhatsApp is also working on a number of new features such as reply privately, silent and vacation mode. Aimed at group users, reply privately allows users to reply privately to messages. Once you long press on a message, tap on the three dotted menu button and select reply privately.

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.18.325: when you forward a message or media to two or more chats, WhatsApp will show you a preview before forwarding the item, so you can confirm or cancel the operation.



pic.twitter.com/KgdKer2CdJ — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 5, 2018

Vacation mode removes archived chats from the messages list whereas silent mode gives more control on muting notifications for chats. ALSO READ: 5 upcoming features that will make WhatsApp more interesting

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 12:06 IST