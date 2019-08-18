‘WhatsApp from Facebook’ tag appears with latest beta update

tech

The latest update for WhatsApp beta on Android now shows “WhatsApp from Facebook” branding.

Facebook had first introduced this on its photo-sharing app, Instagram. Similar to WhatsApp, Instagram also now shows “Instagram from Facebook”. WhatsApp from Facebook is visible at the bottom of the Settings menu on the app. While this doesn’t change anything on WhatsApp, it highlights Facebook’s dominance over the app.

Earlier this year, Facebook said it would merge WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger for a cross-platform messaging system. WhatsApp and Instagram also lost its founders and the apps moved under the control of Facebook execs. Facebook is bringing some changes to its apps like the introduction of ads on WhatsApp.

This comes less than a week after the Facebook-owned platform started rolling out a feature called fingerprint lock for its Android beta users.When the Fingerprint lock feature is enabled, it would let people use fingerprint to open WhatsApp.

Users can even hide content from notifications of WhatsApp. However, users would still be able to answer calls even when WhatsApp is locked.

With inputs from IANS.

