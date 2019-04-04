WhatsApp Group Chat Update: How to use the latest feature

WhatsApp rolled out an important update in privacy settings for group chats on the app. The latest WhatsApp update lets users decide who can add them to groups.

WhatsApp group chat update is now available for all users globally. If you wish to use the latest feature you will need to update your WhatsApp to the latest version. WhatsApp group chat update was first spotted on beta hinting on its official release soon. Users can now edit the privacy settings of WhatsApp groups according to their preference.

How the latest WhatsApp group chat update works

After you update WhatsApp, open the app and go to Settings > Account > Privacy > Groups.

Tap on ‘Groups’ and you will see three options to select from.

‘Everyone’ will allow anyone to add you in WhatsApp groups, even unsaved numbers.

‘My Contacts’ will allow only saved contacts to add you in WhatsApp groups.

‘Nobody’ prevents users from adding you in WhatsApp groups. If you select ‘Nobody’ an invitation to join the group will be sent to you. This request expires after three days.

WhatsApp basically adds a new section for groups in privacy settings. The company already offers these privacy features for profile photo, last seen and status. With the new WhatsApp group chat update, the messaging app is expected to introduce more features soon. Some of the interesting features WhatsApp is working on include dark mode, fingerprint authentication for Android and background play for Picture-in-Picture mode.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 11:55 IST