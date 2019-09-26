WhatsApp group features every user should know

tech

WhatsApp groups may be annoying but it’s one of the most popular features on the instant messaging app. WhatsApp features are not limited to just one-on-one conversations but also for group chats. In the past few months, WhatsApp has been introducing new features to make group chats more interactive.

These features are available for all users on Android and iOS. WhatsApp has made it easier to prevent people from adding you to groups while admins were given more control. Here’s a list of WhatsApp features every group user should know.

Group admin dismissal

WhatsApp groups can have multiple admins. Each admin also has the power to revoke other admins. This can be found under the settings menu for groups where admins can remove other members from their position.

Group video call

WhatsApp added a shortcut for users to easily make group calls. This group call icon is visible on the top right corner of the chat. Once users tap on this they can select the members they wish to include in the call. WhatsApp allows up to four members for a group video call.

Group invitation

While group chats are fun they can get very annoying too. WhatsApp’s group invitation feature takes care of this. Users can prevent others from adding them into WhatsApp groups. This can be done by changing the privacy settings for groups to ‘nobody’, ‘everyone’ or ‘my contacts’. Users who choose nobody will be sent an invitation to join that WhatsApp group.

More control for group admins

Group admins have control beyond revoking this status from others. WhatsApp group admins can choose to decide if messages will be sent to all participants or only group admins. They can also decide if group admins only or all participants can change the group description.

