Home / Tech / WhatsApp group video calling feature: How to use it

WhatsApp group video calling feature: How to use it

tech Updated: Apr 16, 2020 20:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The change comes as a part of an app update to both Android and iOS platforms. And in case you are wondering how to get started, follow these simple steps. (REUTERS)
         

WhatsApp recently made it a tad bit easier to start a group video call on its app. The feature, which is limited to WhatsApp groups with four members or less can now be accessed from inside the group chat itself. This is much easier than the previous process of adding other members individually while making group calls from WhatsApp groups. The change comes as a part of an app update to both Android and iOS platforms. And in case you are wondering how to get started, follow these simple steps.

Note: Do make sure that your WhatsApp app is updated to the latest version.

Also read: Everything new that is coming to WhatsApp

Step 1: Open the group that has four members or less. You can even create a group of four people with whom you want to video chat.

Step 2: Inside the group chat, tap on the video or the voice call icon on the right hand corner of the screen.

Step 3: Once tapped, you will see a pop-up to begin the call with others. You can even select the participants.

And that’s it. Once you are done with the video call, it is possible to delete the group chat from your list.

That said, WhatsApp is said to bring some new features onboard soon. One of the much-anticipated features is “Advanced Search Mode” that is supposed to let users quickly find any type of media easily - be it GIFs, documents, pictures, links etc. Another one is the ability to protect the chat backup using a passcode. This is likely for Android users only.

