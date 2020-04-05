e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / WhatsApp hack that hijacks your account is back: Here’s what you need to do

WhatsApp hack that hijacks your account is back: Here’s what you need to do

This WhatsApp hack that hijacks accounts by asking for the verification code is back. Here’s what users need to do to keep their WhatsApp account secure.

tech Updated: Apr 05, 2020 14:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
A 2018 WhatsApp hack that hijacks accounts is back.
A 2018 WhatsApp hack that hijacks accounts is back. (REUTERS)
         

WhatsApp, and other communication apps, are currently seeing a high surge in usage due to the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown. WhatsApp in fact is the most popular with over 40% increase in usage. This also makes the app vulnerable to hacks and scams, and there’s actually one which has made a comeback on WhatsApp.

This WhatsApp hack can easily trick people into falling for it as it uses the victim’s friend or acquaintance for it. What it essentially does is the hacker will use an already hacked account to contact the victim’s friends. The victim will receive a message saying that their friend (hacker) is having issues with their WhatsApp verification code so it has been sent to them instead. When the victim sends the verification back to their friend, it’s actually going to the hacker. This way the hacker gets control over the victim’s WhatsApp account.

The hacker then uses this opportunity to ask for ransom money in exchange of releasing that WhatsApp account. Many WhatsApp users might fall prey to this hack easily since it’s coming from someone they trust. Also, this message can be sent via Facebook as well. It doesn’t necessarily have to be from WhatsApp. If you’ve received any such message, don’t send the verification code.

But to stay clear of such WhatsApp hacks here’s what you need to do.

Set up a two-factor authentication for your WhatsApp account.

Open the settings menu, then select account > two-step verification > enable.

Here, you’ll have to set a six-digit PIN.

You can also add a backup email address.

Whenever you try to set up your WhatsApp account on a new phone, this PIN will be required.

It’s an additional PIN along with the verification code that’s sent via SMS.

top news
‘Will do all we can’: How PM Modi responded to Trump’s request on Covid-19 drug
‘Will do all we can’: How PM Modi responded to Trump’s request on Covid-19 drug
How high-level group formed by govt has stepped up Covid-19 fight
How high-level group formed by govt has stepped up Covid-19 fight
1 soldier dead, 9 terrorists killed in last 24 hrs in Kashmir: Army
1 soldier dead, 9 terrorists killed in last 24 hrs in Kashmir: Army
Anti-parasitic drug kills coronavirus within 48 hours in lab grown cells: Study
Anti-parasitic drug kills coronavirus within 48 hours in lab grown cells: Study
Covid-19 update: New plan holds clues to unlocking country
Covid-19 update: New plan holds clues to unlocking country
‘He reminded me of Inzamam’: Yuvraj on initial impression of India star
‘He reminded me of Inzamam’: Yuvraj on initial impression of India star
‘Look at New York where rich people live’: Imran Khan warns Pakistan on Covid-19
‘Look at New York where rich people live’: Imran Khan warns Pakistan on Covid-19
Apple iPhone SE 2020 is coming soon: Here’s everything that you can expect
Apple iPhone SE 2020 is coming soon: Here’s everything that you can expect
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech