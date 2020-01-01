WhatsApp has stopped working on Windows phones, here are other phones it won’t support soon

tech

If you are a Windows phone user, you are out of luck as WhatsApp has ended its support for smartphones running on Windows operating system starting December 31, 2019. However, if you are using a smartphone running on an older version of Android OS or iOS you still have time.

WhatsApp via an update on its FAQ page, earlier this month, announced that it would stop supporting all smartphones running on older builds of Android and iOS starting February 1, 2020. The company would stop supporting all smartphones running on Android version 2.3.7 Gingerbread and iOS 8.

This means that starting February 1, 2020, you will no longer be able to create new WhatsApp accounts on the apps running on the aforementioned operating systems. In addition to that, you will also not be able to verify existing accounts if you have smartphones running on Android Gingerbread or iOS 8.

To continue using WhatsApp on your smartphones you will have to upgrade the software on your device to Android version 4.0.3 Ice Cream Sandwich or a higher version of the software. Alternatively, if you own an iPhone, you should update your device to iOS 9 or a new iOS version. And if you are using a feature phone, including as JioPhone and JioPhone 2, ensure that your device is running on KaiOS version 2.5.1 to continue using the app.

This, presumably, is being done as the older operating systems no longer have the capability to support a wide range of features that WhatsApp offers. Also, they aren’t as secure as the newer Android and iOS versions. So, if you have a smartphone running on any of these OSes, we recommend that you update your smartphone now.