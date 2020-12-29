WhatsApp in 2020: Dark Mode, payment and other important updates coming soon

tech

Updated: Dec 29, 2019

Facebook-owned WhatsApp added multiple features in 2019, ranging from fingerprint authentication to new privacy settings. Despite tones of new features of getting included, WhatsApp’s look and feel have remained the same. It’s still one of the most popular instant messaging apps in the world. As the New Year 2020 approaches, here are the top new updates that are coming to WhatsApp soon.

Dark Mode

Possibly the most awaited feature on WhatsApp, Dark Mode has been a regular in the recent beta versions of both iOS and Android versions. The feature, set to debut as Dark Theme, is inching closer to an official roll out and has already reached to select users. As the name implies, the Dark Theme will allow users to invert the colour scheme of the app.

The feature, however, is still being perfected. According to a recent report, WhatsApp Dark Theme will also include a battery saver mode that will automatically turn on Dark Mode depending upon the battery life of your device.

Self-destructing messages

WhatsApp is working on a self-destructing messaging feature for quite some time. The feature, however, will function in a different manner than how it was earlier believed to be. The self-destructing messaging is aimed at helping users automatically “clean up” older chats, ultimately help make room for more storage on their devices. The feature is likely to come in handy for group chat users.

WhatsApp Payments

WhatsApp last year started a pilot to allow its users to make UPI-based peer-to-peer payments. The official roll-out of WhatsApp Pay was halted after hitting local regulatory roadblocks. WhatsApp, however, time and again said it’s working with the local authorities to roll out the feature in India.

Interestingly enough, the feature was earlier expected to launch in India in late 2019. Evidently, it has happened yet.

“To boost digital inclusion in India, we can launch the (Pay) service across the country later this year after meeting regulations,” WhatsApp Global Head Will Cathcart said during his India visit in July this year.

Deeper Messenger, Instagram integration

WhatsApp and Instagram earlier this year started showing “…by Facebook” branding. The move was largely seen as Facebook’s efforts to interlink top products it acquired over the years with its own products. “There is a lot of discussion and debate as we begin the long process of figuring out all the details of how this will work,” said a Facebook spokesperson earlier this year. CEO Mark Zuckerberg, however, has assured his social networking platforms will focus on the privacy of users.

Advertisements

WhatsApp may have opened to Businesses but the app has remained an ad-free platform unlike Instagram and Facebook. This might change in 2020 as Facebook may bring advertisements to the Status section. The company has already confirmed the imminent integration of advertisements in WhatsApp.

“…So WhatsApp, we don’t have ads in Stories. It’s not available. Ads are something that’s more of a future thing for WhatsApp. We remain very focused on the consumer experience there. We do have the WhatsApp Business app, which is helping businesses connect with consumers, and that’s growing well but that monetisation opportunity is not available,” said Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg earlier this year.