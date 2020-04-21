e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / WhatsApp introduces new group calling limits in Android, iOS beta apps

WhatsApp introduces new group calling limits in Android, iOS beta apps

Up until now, a group couldn’t have more than four participants. But that is being increased to eight participants.

tech Updated: Apr 21, 2020 08:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Up until now, a group couldn’t have more than four participants.
Up until now, a group couldn’t have more than four participants.(REUTERS)
         

WhatsApp, in the past couple of weeks has rolled out a bunch of new features to help people amid the lockdown enforced in countries across the globe in light of the Covid-19 outbreak. The company, among other things, has also imposed strict limitations on forwarded messages in a bid to contain the spread of misinformation about the virus outbreak. Now, word is that WhatsApp is introducing new group calling limits on its Android and iOS based apps.

Up until now, a group couldn’t have more than four participants. But now a new report by WABetaInfo suggests otherwise. On the company’s iOS-based app, this limit is being increased to accommodate eight participants. If there are more than eight participants in a group, WhatsApp will ask users, which participants they want to connect to. However, if there are less than eight participants, the app will connect to all the participants at once. To call people in a group, all users need to do is open the group and tap on the call button.

As far as the company’s Android based app is concerned, the Facebook-owned messaging app is increasing the group calling limit to five participants. Rest of the functionality remains the same as that of the iOS-based app.

It is worth noting that the new group calling limit is applicable to both, the voice calls and the video calls made using the app. While iPhone users can download iOS beta version 2.20.50.25 iOS from TestFlight, Android smartphone users can download WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.20.132 from Google Play to use the new functionality. That said, the new feature is not available in the main app yet. But with the increased group calling limit coming to beta, an update for the main app shouldn’t be far behind.

tags
top news
LIVE: Coronavirus cases in India breach 18,000-mark, death toll at 590
LIVE: Coronavirus cases in India breach 18,000-mark, death toll at 590
Trump to suspend immigration into US to ‘protect jobs of American citizens’
Trump to suspend immigration into US to ‘protect jobs of American citizens’
US oil prices rebound day after plunging below $0 for the first time in history
US oil prices rebound day after plunging below $0 for the first time in history
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
China urges India to review FDI move
China urges India to review FDI move
Another ‘much loved’ Indian-origin doctor dies of Covid-19 in UK
Another ‘much loved’ Indian-origin doctor dies of Covid-19 in UK
Manual transmission dying a quick death in US, will an exit follow in India?
Manual transmission dying a quick death in US, will an exit follow in India?
Historic Lord’s win: Ishant reveals chat with Dhoni before bouncer barrage
Historic Lord’s win: Ishant reveals chat with Dhoni before bouncer barrage
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news

tech