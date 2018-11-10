Here’s how iPhone users can try new WhatsApp features before official launch

WhatsApp has launched the public beta version of its app for iOS. WhatsApp beta was previously available for Android and Windows phones.

The public beta version of WhatsApp gives users early access to features being tested before their official rollout. WhatsApp continuously tests multiple features on its beta app. Not all features tested on the beta app are guaranteed a roll out.

WhatsApp beta for iOS has been restricted to only a few users until now, WABeta Info reports. Slots for the beta programme on iOS are also limited at present and users need to apply soon. If you use WhatsApp for iOS and want to try out the beta version, here’s how you can apply. First, make sure that your WhatsApp chats are backed up before starting the process.

How to download WhatsApp beta for iPhones

You will first need to download TestFlight app from the App Store.

After the app is downloaded, follow this link to request a slot.

Once you get the slot for WhatsApp beta accept it, and install the new app.

Your present WhatsApp app will be updated to the beta version.

Note that the beta version of WhatsApp comes with bugs so there may be some performance issues. WhatsApp lets you report any bug and issues noticed through the ‘Contact Us’ section under the settings menu within the app. WhatsApp beta on iOS is said to receive updates regularly every two days. With every update you can expect a new feature uploaded on the app.

WhatsApp recently rolled out stickers for all users. WhatsApp has a bunch of sticker packs available in the app while users can download more from Play Store and App Store. Users can also make custom stickers on WhatsApp using their photos.

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 12:30 IST