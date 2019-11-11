e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 11, 2019

WhatsApp is reportedly draining battery of some smartphones, iPhones affected as well

WhatsApp is reportedly draining battery on some Android phones. According to reports, iPhone users are also affected.

tech Updated: Nov 11, 2019 15:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
WhatsApp users are facing battery issues
WhatsApp users are facing battery issues (Pixabay)
         

A lot of WhatsApp users are complaining that the instant messaging application is draining battery of their smartphones. According to users, the issue arose after the latest update to the WhatsApp app. iPhone users are also said to be affected by the latest battery draining issue.

“Some users (included me) are experiencing battery drain using WhatsApp for iOS 2.19.112. In particular, Battery Usage reports a high usage of the app in background. Do you experience the same issue?” said WAbetainfo in a tweet.

According to a Reddit forum, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 users with EU ROM are facing the problem. Samsung Galaxy S9, Honor 6X and some OnePlus models are also mentioned.

 

“A week ago, i noticed that the battery on my OnePlus 6 started draining faster than usual. Battery wear is usually more gradual, and i started wondering. This coincided with an update of WhatsApp which i installed on my phone - the one with fingerprint unlock,” said the opening thread on Reddit.

 

“Same here. I noticed the battery decrease after a recent update and now more so after I activated the RCS part. I’m putting it on battery saver mode in order to get through the day.. of not even using the phone at work,” said a user in another thread.

tags
top news
Racing against deadline, Uddhav Thackeray phones Sonia Gandhi to seek support
Racing against deadline, Uddhav Thackeray phones Sonia Gandhi to seek support
On convocation day, JNU students protest against fee hike, clash with police
On convocation day, JNU students protest against fee hike, clash with police
Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai hotel, not Matoshree
Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai hotel, not Matoshree
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
24-yr-old comes to Gurugram for exams, raped by cousin in hotel room: Cops
24-yr-old comes to Gurugram for exams, raped by cousin in hotel room: Cops
Robbers steal TV set top box, mistaking it for a CCTV recorder
Robbers steal TV set top box, mistaking it for a CCTV recorder
Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot in latest 83 still
Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot in latest 83 still
Maharashtra deadlock: Hectic parleys underway between Sena, NCP & Cong
Maharashtra deadlock: Hectic parleys underway between Sena, NCP & Cong
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech