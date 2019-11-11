WhatsApp is reportedly draining battery of some smartphones, iPhones affected as well

tech

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 15:55 IST

A lot of WhatsApp users are complaining that the instant messaging application is draining battery of their smartphones. According to users, the issue arose after the latest update to the WhatsApp app. iPhone users are also said to be affected by the latest battery draining issue.

“Some users (included me) are experiencing battery drain using WhatsApp for iOS 2.19.112. In particular, Battery Usage reports a high usage of the app in background. Do you experience the same issue?” said WAbetainfo in a tweet.

According to a Reddit forum, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 users with EU ROM are facing the problem. Samsung Galaxy S9, Honor 6X and some OnePlus models are also mentioned.

Thanks for posting this! Same issue on my 11 Pro Max pic.twitter.com/MpqcmGJWF9 — Tom (@tom983) November 8, 2019

“A week ago, i noticed that the battery on my OnePlus 6 started draining faster than usual. Battery wear is usually more gradual, and i started wondering. This coincided with an update of WhatsApp which i installed on my phone - the one with fingerprint unlock,” said the opening thread on Reddit.

Yeah I'm Using Android Beta

I Recently Noticed The Same As 27% Battery Usage — NTR Thammudu (@NtrThammudu) November 8, 2019

“Same here. I noticed the battery decrease after a recent update and now more so after I activated the RCS part. I’m putting it on battery saver mode in order to get through the day.. of not even using the phone at work,” said a user in another thread.