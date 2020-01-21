WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app: 5 features it still doesn’t have

tech

WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app in the world. It recently crossed over five billion installs on the Google Play Store becoming the second non-Google app after Facebook to reach this feat.

WhatsApp is easy to use and is loaded with features that make using the app a pleasurable experience for people across age groups. But did you know there are many features that other messaging apps have but WhatsApp doesn’t?

So, here is a list of five features that WhatsApp still doesn’t have:

Dark mode: Reports about WhatsApp working on adding support for dark mode have been doing rounds on the Internet for almost a year now. While we keep on getting updates about the developments that Facebook has been making in developing this feature, there is no word on when the company will roll out this feature on to its Android and iOS based app.

Apps like Telegram and Signal, on the other hand, are already offering this feature to the users. To turn on the dark mode in Signal, all you need to do is tap on the crescent moon in the upper right corner of the app’s settings. If you are using Telegram go to Settings > Appearance > Tap on Night option.

Maximum file size: This one would really sting! On WhatsApp, the maximum allowed file size that can be shared is 100MB. Telegram, on the other hand, allows files up to 1.5GB to be uploaded in a single go.

Self destruct timer: Telegram comes with a self destruct option that allows users to set a time limit after which the sent message is destroyed automatically for both, the sender and the receiver, without leaving a trace on either sides. This option is available in the Secret Chats section of the app. Alternatively, you can also delete a message without setting the timer at any point in time.

WhatsApp, on the other hand, comes with a 13 hour limit within which a message can be deleted. Once this limit expires, users cannot delete a sent message. Additionally, when users delete a message WhatsApp shows a notification in the chat window informing the recipient that a message has been deleted. Not so subtle after all!

Restrict specific content: WhatsApp is notorious for its groups. Group members can talk about anything without restrictions in the groups that they are a part of. Telegram, on the other hand, has a feature that allows group admins to restrict certain content like GIFs and even polls.

Better sticker pack: WhatsApp offers its users to share stickers on its platform. But let’s be honest, the sticker pack offered by WhatsApp isn’t extensive enough and it doesn’t allow you to play with the message that you want to convery. Telegram, on the other hand, offers a diverse array of creative stickers that are fun to use. Love James Bond? Telegram has a sticker pack for that.