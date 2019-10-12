WhatsApp latest beta update show how dark mode looks on the app

tech

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 14:49 IST

Dark mode on WhatsApp is possibly one of the most awaited features. The rumoured dark mode on WhatsApp is still in the works and a new update gives more glimpse of this new UI change.

WhatsApp’s latest beta update for Android shows further developments of dark mode, WABetaInfo reported. Like past dark mode sightings, this one isn’t available for WhatsApp public beta users either. With frequent appearances of WhatsApp dark mode, this feature is expected to roll out soon for all users.

On WhatsApp, dark mode will be known as ‘dark theme’ which is also the same on Android 10 and iOS 13. The latest update shows how text bubbles on WhatsApp will look when dark theme is turned on. Unlike Instagram, WhatsApp has a ‘night blue’ colour background on the app. The text is highlighted in white while the background has a black-bluish combination of colour.

As noted in the previous update, dark theme on WhatsApp isn’t refined yet and only some parts of the app have been optimised as yet. WhatsApp users will be able to set dark theme in the app manually. Users can also choose to sync dark theme on WhatsApp with their phone’s default dark theme. This means that whenever users turn on dark theme on their phone, WhatsApp will automatically switch to it too.

WhatsApp hasn’t confirmed when or if it will introduce dark theme on its app. The Facebook-owned company could roll out dark theme for all users even without introducing it first on public beta.

