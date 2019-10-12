e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 12, 2019

WhatsApp latest beta update show how dark mode looks on the app

WhatsApp dark mode shows up on a new beta update as the feature inches closer to its release.

tech Updated: Oct 12, 2019 14:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
WhatsApp dark mode to release soon.
WhatsApp dark mode to release soon.(Shutterstock)
         

Dark mode on WhatsApp is possibly one of the most awaited features. The rumoured dark mode on WhatsApp is still in the works and a new update gives more glimpse of this new UI change.

WhatsApp’s latest beta update for Android shows further developments of dark mode, WABetaInfo reported. Like past dark mode sightings, this one isn’t available for WhatsApp public beta users either. With frequent appearances of WhatsApp dark mode, this feature is expected to roll out soon for all users.

On WhatsApp, dark mode will be known as ‘dark theme’ which is also the same on Android 10 and iOS 13. The latest update shows how text bubbles on WhatsApp will look when dark theme is turned on. Unlike Instagram, WhatsApp has a ‘night blue’ colour background on the app. The text is highlighted in white while the background has a black-bluish combination of colour.

As noted in the previous update, dark theme on WhatsApp isn’t refined yet and only some parts of the app have been optimised as yet. WhatsApp users will be able to set dark theme in the app manually. Users can also choose to sync dark theme on WhatsApp with their phone’s default dark theme. This means that whenever users turn on dark theme on their phone, WhatsApp will automatically switch to it too.

WhatsApp hasn’t confirmed when or if it will introduce dark theme on its app. The Facebook-owned company could roll out dark theme for all users even without introducing it first on public beta.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 14:49 IST

tags
top news
Kashmir issue not raised or discussed during India-China informal summit: Foreign Secy
Kashmir issue not raised or discussed during India-China informal summit: Foreign Secy
PM Modi, Xi agree on new trade mechanism at summit talks in Mamallapuram
PM Modi, Xi agree on new trade mechanism at summit talks in Mamallapuram
A day after raids on ex-deputy CM of Karnataka, his aide commits suicide
A day after raids on ex-deputy CM of Karnataka, his aide commits suicide
‘Psycho, Jagan tax’ and more in Naidu’s attack on Andhra CM
‘Psycho, Jagan tax’ and more in Naidu’s attack on Andhra CM
Sanju Samson smashes fastest 200 by an Indian in 50-overs cricket
Sanju Samson smashes fastest 200 by an Indian in 50-overs cricket
Five beautiful visa-free entry countries for Indians
Five beautiful visa-free entry countries for Indians
Gavaskar fumes after pitch invader tries to kiss Rohit Sharma’s feet
Gavaskar fumes after pitch invader tries to kiss Rohit Sharma’s feet
Modi-Xi meet day 2: PM releases video of him plogging at Mamallapuram beach
Modi-Xi meet day 2: PM releases video of him plogging at Mamallapuram beach
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
tech