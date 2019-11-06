WhatsApp latest privacy feature:How to block contacts from adding you to groups

tech

WhatsApp has introduced new privacy settings for groups. With the new update, WhatsApp users have more control over choosing who can add them to groups. WhatsApp had introduced privacy settings for groups earlier this year in April.

WhatsApp’s latest group privacy update is rolling out to users globally starting today. There isn’t any update for this change and the feature should reflect on WhatsApp for both Android and iOS. Coming to the feature, WhatsApp is replacing ‘Nobody’ with ‘My Contacts expect’ for groups. This feature was spotted on WhatsApp beta versions earlier this month.

To explain how this works lets first trace back to WhatsApp’s privacy settings for groups. At present, users can choose who can add them to WhatsApp groups between ‘Everyone’, My Contacts’ and ‘Nobody’. While all three options are self-explanatory, choosing ‘Nobody’ would trigger a group invitation which expires in three days.

WhatsApp is now replacing ‘Nobody’ with ‘My Contacts expect’ which means users have to manually choose which contacts cannot add them to groups. Admins who have been barred from adding people to WhatsApp groups will still get to send an invitation with the same three-day expiry time. WhatsApp group privacy features can be updated through Settings > Account > Privacy > Groups.

WhatsApp’s latest feature comes amid the messaging app’s ongoing hacking row in India. A new Sensor Tower report also highlighted how WhatsApp downloads in India went down by 80% to 1.3 million between October 26 and November 3. WhatsApp is also slated to officially launch its UPI-based payments system in India by the end of the year.