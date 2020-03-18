e-paper
Home / Tech / WhatsApp launches coronavirus information hub, donates $1 million for fact-checking

WhatsApp launches coronavirus information hub, donates $1 million for fact-checking

WhatsApp other than providing reliable sources for information, urges users to fact-check any important message on coronavirus.

tech Updated: Mar 18, 2020 16:44 IST
Marcia Sekhose
Marcia Sekhose
Hindustan Times
WhatsApp launches coronavirus information hub
WhatsApp launches coronavirus information hub(REUTERS)
         

WhatsApp in partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO), UNICEF and UNDP launched its “Coronavirus Information Hub”. The Facebook-owned company has also donated $1 million to the Poynter Institute’s international fact-checking network to help curb misinformation on coronavirus.

WhatsApp’s coronavirus information hub contains details on resources people can reach out to for COVID-19. The more important part here is WhatsApp’s emphasis on misinformation. The page has a link to verified fact-checkers from different parts of the world along with their contact numbers. In India, WhatsApp has listed organisations like AFP, Alt News and India Today.

WhatsApp also highlights how users should refrain from sending anything important related to coronavirus without verifying it first. WhatsApp has over 2 billion users globally. It’s the most popular messaging app and it continues to have its fair share of trouble with rumours and fake news. Especially at a time when people are turning to social networking apps for information.

A preview of WhatsApp’s info hub for coronavirus
A preview of WhatsApp’s info hub for coronavirus ( WhatsApp )

ALSO READ: Facebook, Microsoft, Google team up against coronavirus misinformation

The Facebook-owned company also urges its users to make the most of the messaging app through its features like group chats, voice and video calls. Despite there being professional work tools like Slack and Microsoft Teams, WhatsApp is usually the go-to app for communicating just because its faster and simpler.

In addition to this, WhatsApp has also listed different features that working professionals can utitilise for communication. These include creating short links, broadcasting messages and more.

ALSO READ: Here’s how repairs, returns will work for Apple while retail stores remain closed due to COVID-19

WhatsApp is the latest to take part in the fight against coronavirus. Google is displaying WHO information on top of search results and its other products like YouTube. It also made some features of its premium Hangouts app free for users. Twitter also puts information on coronavirus by the WHO prominently on its app for users to have an easier access to. There have been 184,975 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 7,259 deaths so far. India has reported 137 coronavirus positive cases.

top news
Coronavirus stays infective in air for hours, on surfaces for days
Coronavirus stays infective in air for hours, on surfaces for days
'Won't interfere': SC on MP floor test, cites Constitutional duties
‘Won’t interfere’: SC on MP floor test, cites Constitutional duties
255 Indians test positive for coronavirus in Iran, 12 in UAE: MEA
255 Indians test positive for coronavirus in Iran, 12 in UAE: MEA
44-year-old, back from London 11 days ago, tests positive for Covid-19
44-year-old, back from London 11 days ago, tests positive for Covid-19
WhatsApp pledges $1 million to combat coronavirus fake news
WhatsApp pledges $1 million to combat coronavirus fake news
India got the 'raw end of umpiring decisions': Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
Shah Rukh Khan becomes the first owner of 2020 Hyundai Creta in India
Shah Rukh Khan becomes the first owner of 2020 Hyundai Creta in India
Coronavirus: Kerala police's dance video to encourage hand washing goes viral
Coronavirus: Kerala police’s dance video to encourage hand washing goes viral
