WhatsApp launches coronavirus information hub, donates $1 million for fact-checking

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 16:44 IST

WhatsApp in partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO), UNICEF and UNDP launched its “Coronavirus Information Hub”. The Facebook-owned company has also donated $1 million to the Poynter Institute’s international fact-checking network to help curb misinformation on coronavirus.

WhatsApp’s coronavirus information hub contains details on resources people can reach out to for COVID-19. The more important part here is WhatsApp’s emphasis on misinformation. The page has a link to verified fact-checkers from different parts of the world along with their contact numbers. In India, WhatsApp has listed organisations like AFP, Alt News and India Today.

WhatsApp also highlights how users should refrain from sending anything important related to coronavirus without verifying it first. WhatsApp has over 2 billion users globally. It’s the most popular messaging app and it continues to have its fair share of trouble with rumours and fake news. Especially at a time when people are turning to social networking apps for information.

A preview of WhatsApp’s info hub for coronavirus ( WhatsApp )

The Facebook-owned company also urges its users to make the most of the messaging app through its features like group chats, voice and video calls. Despite there being professional work tools like Slack and Microsoft Teams, WhatsApp is usually the go-to app for communicating just because its faster and simpler.

In addition to this, WhatsApp has also listed different features that working professionals can utitilise for communication. These include creating short links, broadcasting messages and more.

WhatsApp is the latest to take part in the fight against coronavirus. Google is displaying WHO information on top of search results and its other products like YouTube. It also made some features of its premium Hangouts app free for users. Twitter also puts information on coronavirus by the WHO prominently on its app for users to have an easier access to. There have been 184,975 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 7,259 deaths so far. India has reported 137 coronavirus positive cases.