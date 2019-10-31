e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 31, 2019

WhatsApp launches fingerprint lock for Android users: Here’s how to enable it

WhatsApp’s Android users can now enable fingerprint lock for the app. Here’s how to do it.

tech Updated: Oct 31, 2019 20:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
WhatsApp launches fingerprint lock for Android
WhatsApp launches fingerprint lock for Android(HT Photo)
         

WhatsApp on Thursday announced the roll out of fingerprint lock for Android users. The feature was earlier available to iPhone users.

To enable the fingerprint feature, WhatsApp users need to tap on Settings> Account > Privacy > Fingerprint lock. Turn on “Unlock with fingerprint” and confirm your fingerprint.

Note that the feature is disabled by default and you have to manually activate it. WhatsApp gives you the option to set automatic lock “immediately”, “after 1 minute”, and “after 30 minutes.” Users can also choose to show content in notifications. Enabling this means, you can preview send and message text inside new message notifications.

The latest privacy feature comes shortly after WhatsApp revealed its platform was hacked using Israel-based surveillance firm NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware. The company has also sued the Israel firm.

According to WhatsApp, about 1,400 users around the world were targeted by the Pegasus spyware. WhatsApp claimed that the tool was used to exploit vulnerability in its video-calling feature to conduct the cyber attacks.

“Pegasus and its variants (collectively, “Pegasus”) were designed to be remotely installed and enable the remote access and control of information—including calls, messages, and location—on mobile devices using the Android, iOS, and BlackBerry operating systems,” said WhatsApp in its lawsuit against the NSO Group.

“According to media reports and NSO documents, Defendants [NSO Group] claimed that Pegasus could be surreptitiously installed on a victim’s phone without the victim taking any action, such as clicking a link or opening a message (known as remote installation). Defendants promoted that Pegasus’s remote installation feature facilitated infecting victims’ phones without using spearphishing messages that could be detected and reported by the victims,” it added.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 20:01 IST

tags
top news
‘China illegally acquired Indian territories’: India responds to J-K comment
‘China illegally acquired Indian territories’: India responds to J-K comment
Govt asks WhatsApp to explain hacking, says committed to protecting privacy
Govt asks WhatsApp to explain hacking, says committed to protecting privacy
‘There is a difference’: Foreign Ministry rebuts criticism on J&K visit by MEPs
‘There is a difference’: Foreign Ministry rebuts criticism on J&K visit by MEPs
Aaditya Thackeray may sit out of govt, Eknath Shinde is leader of Sena MLAs
Aaditya Thackeray may sit out of govt, Eknath Shinde is leader of Sena MLAs
1 Kashmir MP attends oath-taking ceremony of J-K’s first lieutenant governor GC Murmu
1 Kashmir MP attends oath-taking ceremony of J-K’s first lieutenant governor GC Murmu
Rohit Sharma reacts to MS Dhoni’s retirement rumours
Rohit Sharma reacts to MS Dhoni’s retirement rumours
Britain speaker yelled ‘order order’ over 14,000 times during his 10-year tenure
Britain speaker yelled ‘order order’ over 14,000 times during his 10-year tenure
Girish Chandra Murmu takes oath as J&K L-G, RK Mathur as L-G of Ladakh
Girish Chandra Murmu takes oath as J&K L-G, RK Mathur as L-G of Ladakh
trending topics
Sardar Vallabhbhai PatelJammu KashmirPM ModiIndia vs BangladeshIndira GandhiShah Rukh KhanP Chidambaram

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech