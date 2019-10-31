WhatsApp launches fingerprint lock for Android users: Here’s how to enable it

tech

Oct 31, 2019

WhatsApp on Thursday announced the roll out of fingerprint lock for Android users. The feature was earlier available to iPhone users.

To enable the fingerprint feature, WhatsApp users need to tap on Settings> Account > Privacy > Fingerprint lock. Turn on “Unlock with fingerprint” and confirm your fingerprint.

Note that the feature is disabled by default and you have to manually activate it. WhatsApp gives you the option to set automatic lock “immediately”, “after 1 minute”, and “after 30 minutes.” Users can also choose to show content in notifications. Enabling this means, you can preview send and message text inside new message notifications.

The latest privacy feature comes shortly after WhatsApp revealed its platform was hacked using Israel-based surveillance firm NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware. The company has also sued the Israel firm.

According to WhatsApp, about 1,400 users around the world were targeted by the Pegasus spyware. WhatsApp claimed that the tool was used to exploit vulnerability in its video-calling feature to conduct the cyber attacks.

“Pegasus and its variants (collectively, “Pegasus”) were designed to be remotely installed and enable the remote access and control of information—including calls, messages, and location—on mobile devices using the Android, iOS, and BlackBerry operating systems,” said WhatsApp in its lawsuit against the NSO Group.

“According to media reports and NSO documents, Defendants [NSO Group] claimed that Pegasus could be surreptitiously installed on a victim’s phone without the victim taking any action, such as clicking a link or opening a message (known as remote installation). Defendants promoted that Pegasus’s remote installation feature facilitated infecting victims’ phones without using spearphishing messages that could be detected and reported by the victims,” it added.

