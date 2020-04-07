e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / WhatsApp’s new limit on chat forwards to curb misinformation: All you need to know

WhatsApp’s new limit on chat forwards to curb misinformation: All you need to know

WhatsApp has reduced the limit on frequently forwarded messages to help slow down misinformation on Covid-19.

tech Updated: Apr 07, 2020 12:40 IST
Marcia Sekhose
Marcia Sekhose
Hindustan Times
WhatsApp has updated frequently forwarded messages with a new limit of just one chat.
WhatsApp has updated frequently forwarded messages with a new limit of just one chat.(REUTERS)
         

WhatsApp is limiting frequently forwarded messages to one chat a time in attempts to curb the spread of Covid-19 misinformation. WhatsApp highlights frequently forwarded messages which have been shared five times or more. WhatsApp is also working on a feature that lets users verify forwarded messages.

WhatsApp has been rolling out new features for forwarded messages, an infamous source of misinformation online. The latest update limits sending frequently forwarded messages to only one chat at a time. Frequently forwarded messages are indicated with a double tick on top on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp earlier let users send frequently forwarded messages to a maximum of five chats. This led to a 25% decrease in people sending forwarded messages on the platform, WhatsApp said.

New feature to verify forwarded messages

WhatsApp is also testing a feature that lets users verify forwarded messages on the web. These messages will have a magnifying glass icon on top giving users an option to verify them on the web. This feature is currently available in WhatsApp’s beta versions for Android and iOS. It will be available to all users soon.

WhatsApp’s Covid-19 efforts

WhatsApp said the latest change to this feature comes as a part of the company’s efforts to curb misinformation on Covid-19. WhatsApp also launched its coronavirus information hub, and donated $1 million for fact-checking services. It has also partnered with the Indian government and state governments to launch Covid-19 WhatsApp chatbots.

top news
Will supply hydroxychloroquine to nations badly affected by Covid-19: MEA
Will supply hydroxychloroquine to nations badly affected by Covid-19: MEA
Mehbooba Mufti moved to her house, to remain under detention
Mehbooba Mufti moved to her house, to remain under detention
2 FIRs against Tablighi workers for spreading disease in hospital, quarantine centre
2 FIRs against Tablighi workers for spreading disease in hospital, quarantine centre
Covid-19: India eases hydroxychloroquine, paracetamol export restrictions
Covid-19: India eases hydroxychloroquine, paracetamol export restrictions
China helps India with PPE to fight Covid-19 as cases near 4,500: 10 points
China helps India with PPE to fight Covid-19 as cases near 4,500: 10 points
‘They were too scared,’ Clarke on why Aussie players ‘sucked up’ to Kohli
‘They were too scared,’ Clarke on why Aussie players ‘sucked up’ to Kohli
Customised Mercedes V-Class for Hrithik Roshan is a palace on wheels
Customised Mercedes V-Class for Hrithik Roshan is a palace on wheels
Captain ‘not so cool’: 3 instance when Dhoni lost his cool on cricket field
Captain ‘not so cool’: 3 instance when Dhoni lost his cool on cricket field
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakDonald TrumpBoris JohnsonVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech