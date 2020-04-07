WhatsApp’s new limit on chat forwards to curb misinformation: All you need to know

tech

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 12:40 IST

WhatsApp is limiting frequently forwarded messages to one chat a time in attempts to curb the spread of Covid-19 misinformation. WhatsApp highlights frequently forwarded messages which have been shared five times or more. WhatsApp is also working on a feature that lets users verify forwarded messages.

WhatsApp has been rolling out new features for forwarded messages, an infamous source of misinformation online. The latest update limits sending frequently forwarded messages to only one chat at a time. Frequently forwarded messages are indicated with a double tick on top on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp earlier let users send frequently forwarded messages to a maximum of five chats. This led to a 25% decrease in people sending forwarded messages on the platform, WhatsApp said.

New feature to verify forwarded messages

WhatsApp is also testing a feature that lets users verify forwarded messages on the web. These messages will have a magnifying glass icon on top giving users an option to verify them on the web. This feature is currently available in WhatsApp’s beta versions for Android and iOS. It will be available to all users soon.

WhatsApp’s Covid-19 efforts

WhatsApp said the latest change to this feature comes as a part of the company’s efforts to curb misinformation on Covid-19. WhatsApp also launched its coronavirus information hub, and donated $1 million for fact-checking services. It has also partnered with the Indian government and state governments to launch Covid-19 WhatsApp chatbots.