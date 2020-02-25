e-paper
WhatsApp location sharing: Know difference between dropping location and live location

WhatsApp location sharing: Know difference between dropping location and live location

WhatsApp location sharing is one nifty feature which lets users notify others of their location and track them in realtime.

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 16:55 IST
Hindustan Times
WhatsApp lets you share your location with other users.
WhatsApp lets you share your location with other users.(Shutterstock)
         

Explaining a location to your friend and family members is always a daunting task. Thanks to WhatsApp, you can now do so within a minute.

Sharing your live location and dropping location is possible through Google Maps.

WhatsApp Live Location

WhatsApp Live Location feature helps you share your exact location with contacts. This comes handy when one is travelling.

Only the person or the group in which you are sharing your live location with will be able to see where you are. The user can also decide the duration of sharing the location. It can be stopped anytime, even before the timer expires.

Share live location

· Open WhatsApp chat window or group with whom you want to share the live location

· Tap attach (clip icon on Android and plus icon on iOS), click on location and press share live location

· Select live location

· Choose duration you would like to share your live location — 15 minutes, 1 hour (default), and 8 hours

· Add comment if you wish to. Press Send.

Stop sharing

· Open the individual or group chat

· Click on stop sharing and press STOP.

WhatsApp dropping location

If you are planning to catch up with your friend or a family member but the person is not sure of the place or new to the city, you can share “dropping location” on WhatsApp.

Unlike live location, dropping location doesn’t require you to be present at the place to share the location.

You just need to open the window of the contact or group with whom you want to share the dropping location.

Tap on attach icon and select Location. Go to the top of the page, click on search option and enter the name of the place. Press send to give access to a person or group.

The receiver will simply tap on it and will be taken to Google Maps from where she can find out the way.

tech