WhatsApp makes a big change to Dark Mode feature on Android ahead of launch

WhatsApp is making a big change to the upcoming Dark Mode feature for users running older iterations of Android. Here’s the latest update on the long-awaited feature.

Dec 03, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Latest update on WhatsApp’s Dark Mode
Latest update on WhatsApp’s Dark Mode(Pixabay)
         

WhatsApp is working on Dark Mode feature for quite some time. Even though there’s no official word on roll-out timeline, the feature has been spotted in several beta updates lately. It appears that WhatsApp is still perfecting Dark Mode before the launch.

According to a new WABetainfo report, WhatsApp’s Dark Theme will be automatically enabled or disabled depending upon your Battery Saver settings. The report points out the new update will replace the old “System default option, for unsupported Android versions.”

WhatsApp’s Dark Theme “set by battery saver” will be available to users running Android 9 and older versions. Users with Android 10 will see the previously spotted “System default” option -- the app automatically changes the colour scheme depending upon the device scheme chosen by user.

According to the screenshot shared by WABetainfo, users will get three theme options – “Set by battery saver, light, and dark.”

“As we have previously explained, the Dark Theme is ready but it’s not available yet, and there is not a known release date. However WhatsApp doesn’t stop to amaze us, continuing to improve it with new features, like the Battery Saver option on Android 9 and earlier,” said the website.

Apart from Dark Mode, WhatsApp is also working on a bunch of new features such as self-destructing messages, multiple device support, hide muted status, and more. Based on the recent beta updates, the self-destructing messages will join the “delete for everyone” and launch as “delete messages.” The new feature will be available to both individual and group chats.

