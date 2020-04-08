e-paper
WhatsApp makes group calling easier: All you need to know

WhatsApp makes group calling easier: All you need to know

Android and iPhone users can use the group calling feature now, but there is a condition

Apr 08, 2020
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
WhatsApp has made it easier to make group audio or video calls with direct dedicated buttons. (Pixabay)
         

Let’s admit it, for most of us WhatsApp is one of the easiest, and one of the more secure, apps to use when it comes to messaging and even video calls. And to add to this, WhatsApp has made it easier to make group audio or video calls with direct dedicated buttons.

Also Read: WhatsApp’s new limit on chat forwards: Important things you need to know

But here’s the condition. This feature is only available on WhatsApp groups with four members or less. You cannot have more than four members on a call. Earlier, users were required to add other members individually while making group calls from WhatsApp groups.  

The update is available both on iOS and Android in India.

How to use:

To use this new group calling feature, iPhone and Android users have to make sure their WhatsApp is updated to the latest version.

After that, users with WhatsApp groups having four members or less can open the group chat and tap on video or the voice call icon on the right hand corner of the screen.

Post that you will see a pop-up to start the call between the members on the group and you can select the participants.

Please note this feature is only for groups with four members or less - the fourth member being the user who wants to do the call. You cannot select three members from a bigger group and do call.

You can always make a new group and add the three other people you want to talk to, delete it when done. It’s a round-about process, but that’s the only way around it.

