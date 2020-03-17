WhatsApp may soon let you set a destruct timer to your messages

tech

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 14:23 IST

WhatsApp, earlier this month, rolled out dark mode feature to its Android and iOS based. Now, the company is working on a new feature that could change the way we use the app.

As of now, WhatsApp has a feature that allows users to delete a message over an hour after it was sent. Additionally, this feature leaves a note which says, “This message was deleted”, enabling the receiver of the message to know that they had received a message in the first place.

Now, the company is working on a new Delete Messages feature that would enable users to set a timer to a message that they share. Once that limit expires, the message will self-destruct leaving no trace at all.

Once the set limit expires, the message will self-destruct leaving no trace at all. ( WABetaInfo )

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the blog that tracks development in the app, the Facebook-owned app has started rolling out the Delete Message feature to the beta users of its Android app. The feature is available in WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.19.275 for both group and individual chats.

The aforementioned feature allows WhatsApp users to select a time duration after which a message automatically disappears from the chat. Users can set the self-destruct limit to either one hour, one day, one week, one month or one year. On the receiver end, users will see a clock icon to the left side of the time stamp in the message when the sender has set a self destruct timer to it.

It is worth noting that the feature is still under development and it will be sometime before the company rolls it out to a wider audience.