WhatsApp multi-device support spotted on latest beta update

WhatsApp has been working on allowing support for multiple devices. This feature has been spotted again on a new beta update.

tech Updated: Apr 29, 2020 16:24 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
WhatsApp’s multi-device support will allow people to log in to another device with the same account.
Multi-device support would be one major update to WhatsApp, and this has been rumoured since last year. This feature has appeared again and through a new WhatsApp beta update.

This feature will essentially let people use one WhatsApp account on multiple devices. At present this is possible only on one device at a time. WhatsApp can be used on the web but this requires for the phone to remain closed to the laptop or PC. The latest WhatsApp 2.20.143 beta update comes with new evidence for multi-device support, as spotted by WABetaInfo.

The main registration screen on WhatsApp for logging in on a new device shows an option to connect to the Wi-Fi. Users will be prompted to connect to the Wi-Fi to log in to another device. If there’s no Wi-Fi connectivity available, there’s an option to switch to mobile data. There’s no clear reason behind opting for Wi-Fi while logging in on a different device. But it could be so that the process will require fast internet connectivity.

WhatsApp will continue to work the same even on multiple devices. Users will receive messages on all the devices their WhatsApp account is registered on. There’s no word on how many devices WhatsApp will offer support for. Multi-device support for WhatsApp is not available for public beta users as yet. This feature is still under development with no confirmed date for a rollout.

