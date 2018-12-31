WhatsApp New Year stickers: How to download, install and top stickers to download

WhatsApp last month launch Stickers for its users. The instant messaging application already offers a bunch of pre-loaded stickers. But you can also download third-party applications from Google Play Store or convert your existing photos in your phone gallery into stickers.

How to download New Year WhatsApp stickers

Open any chat on your WhatsApp.

Tap on the message box.

Scroll to Stickers icon next to GIFs and emojis.

Tap on the Plus icon to download new stickers.

Spot the New Year-themed stickers. Download and install.

Here are some of the top New Year-themed stickers on Google Play Store.

New Year Stickers for Whatsapp (WAStickerApps): Developed by HiteshiStudio, this application has 4.4 rating on Google Play Store. The app offers a range of New Year-themed stickers including lights, crackers and more. The app is roughly 600KB in size. Download.

New Year Stickers (WAStickerApps): The app offers a big catalogue of New Year stickers such as New Year countdown and giftbox among others. Developed by WAStickerApps 2018, the app also features stickers for Indian festivals and Bollywood. The app is quite heavy though at 8MB approximately. Download.

New Year Stickers for WAStickers: Like other sticker apps, this app has stickers for lights, decorations and New Year. The app has 4.7 rating on Google Play Store. It is also a heavy app at 9MB. Download.

