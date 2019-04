WhatsApp now available for Nokia 8110 users in India

Nokia 8110’ now supports messaging app WhatsApp and the update has reached the Indian market first, HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, announced on Tuesday.

The slider banana feature phone has intuitive tactile mechanics with slide to answer and end calls as well as a helicopter-style spin on its axis.

“We’re so happy that our fans in India will get WhatsApp on ‘Nokia 8110’ first anywhere in the world,” said Ajey Mehta, Vice President and Country Head - India, HMD Global.

Running the web-based mobile operating system (OS) KaiOS, the 4G feature phone supports VoLTE calling and comes equipped with pre-loaded Google apps like Assistant, Maps, Search and other apps like Facebook, Outlook and Gmail.

ALSO READ: Nokia 8110 ‘Banana phone’ has a new competitor: Banana 6 by Jivi Mobiles

Priced at Rs 4,999, the feature phone is available offline as well as on Amazon.in, Flipkart.in and Nokia’s official website in traditional black and banana yellow colour variants.

The feature phone was first announced in February 2018 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) held in Barcelona.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 16:04 IST