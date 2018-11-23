WhatsApp now lets iPhone users preview videos in push notification

WhatsApp is having a feature-rich year with new updates and changes rolling out every other day. WhatsApp is now expected to roll out video preview for iOS users. This feature is currently available in the latest WhatsApp beta version of iOS.

WhatsApp is allowing iOS users to play videos in push notifications with the 2.18.102.5 beta version, WABetaInfo reported. WhatsApp users will be able to play the video within the notification itself without having to open the app. Some users have reportedly started receiving this feature without being a beta tester. The stable version of this feature is expected to be rolled out soon.

Apparently. As mentioned: My wife can use the new function, a friend's wife cannot. Both use the App Store version, have never used a beta. In the video: My wife's iPhone, I hope you mean this feature (Watch the video in the notification) pic.twitter.com/mLukaM47pn — Carsten Knobloch (@caschy) November 21, 2018

iPhone users who are on the beta version of WhatsApp will be able to try this feature. Earlier this month, the public beta version of WhatsApp was launched for iOS. Through this, iPhone users can experience WhatsApp features before they are officially launched.

WhatsApp has been testing media preview in notifications for quite some time. WhatsApp beta users on Android already have this feature which allows them to view photos and videos in the notification. WhatsApp could be reaching a closer launch timeline for this feature to roll out for all users.

The Facebook-owned company recently introduced stickers for the messaging app. WhatsApp users can send and receive stickers pre-installed in the app or download third-party sticker apps from Play Store. Apple had reportedly started removing third-party sticker apps from the App Store. This would restrict iPhone users from customising stickers on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is also testing some interesting features like reply privately, vacation and silent mode, picture-in-picture mode and dark mode. Some of these features are available on WhatsApp beta.

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 14:31 IST