WhatsApp now lets you add group description, Messenger-like stickers coming soon

WhatsApp now lets you add description to your groups. The feature seems to be available to Android users only. The roll-out comes shortly after the feature was spotted in one of the latest beta versions of WhatsApp for Windows Phone.

Group description is different from the group names on WhatsApp. This new section allows users to add a description to their WhatsApp groups. It can be found under ‘Group Info’. Like renaming groups, here too group admins will be able to restrict members from adding group descriptions.

Group Description can be found under ‘Group Info’ (Marcia Sekhose)

According to the recent beta updates to WhatsApp for Windows Phone, the app will soon allow users to send stickers.

Spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta version for Windows Phone, users will receive a notification with the heart symbol when someone sends a sticker. Stickers for WhatsApp were previously spotted in the beta versions for Android. Sticker packs on WhatsApp are said to be connected to Facebook. This would allow users to download stickers available on Facebook and share them on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp had rolled out live location feature for Android and iOS users last October. It appears that Windows Phone users will also receive this feature soon, reports WABetaInfo. As the name suggests, WhatsApp allows users to share their live location in groups and personal conversations.

The recipients can track your live location for the duration assigned. WhatsApp lets you set the amount of time someone can track your live location.

WhatsApp keeps testing features on its beta app. This doesn’t necessarily mean that the features spotted will roll out officially. WhatsApp may or may not go ahead with these features, or could launch them after several months of its testing. If you wish to experience these features on WhatsApp, you can do so by downloading the beta version of the app from the respective app stores.