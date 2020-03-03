WhatsApp officially rolls out dark mode for Android, iOS users globally

tech

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 23:29 IST

WhatsApp has finally rolled out its most talked about feature ‘Dark Mode’. WhatsApp users globally on Android and iOS can finally experience dark mode. This feature is rolling out with the latest version of WhatsApp on Google Play Store and App Store.

WhatsApp has gone for a dark gray background and off-white colour for dark mode. The company said a combination of pure black and white created high contrast which could lead to eye fatigue. WhatsApp says its dark mode “lowers the brightness of the screen, cuts down the glare, and improves contrast and readability”.

How enable WhatsApp dark mode

First thing is to update WhatsApp to the latest version on Google Play Store and App Store. Once this is done, users can turn on dark mode by going to WhatsApp Settings > Chats > Theme > Dark.

WhatsApp users on Android 10 and iOS 13 can also select ‘system default’ for dark mode. This means that WhatsApp dark mode will be turned on/off according to the system default settings on the phone.

WhatsApp dark mode on iOS. ( WhatsApp )

The launch of dark mode seemed imminent with WhatsApp changing its profile picture on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The new profile picture of WhatsApp has a black background as opposed to the previous green one. WhatsApp has also used the classic track “The Sound of Silence” by Paul Simon in a video for the launch of dark mode.

WhatsApp had been rumoured of introducing dark mode for two years now. While there were glimpses of how dark mode could look like, it was only until this January that dark mode was rolled out in public beta for Android and iOS. The new update for WhatsApp with dark mode should reach all users in the coming days.