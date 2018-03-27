WhatsApp payments now supports QR codes: How it works

WhatsApp introduced its UPI-based payment system in India last month. This feature is currently in beta mode and available to select users. As WhatsApp prepares for the official launch of its payment service, it has been releasing new features. The latest feature allows users to scan QR codes to send money.

Initially, WhatsApp users could send money only to their contacts. The company later rolled out a new update which allowed users to send money by entering UPI IDs. With the addition of QR code, WhatsApp users have another option of sending money via the messaging app.

Here’s how you can send money via QR codes on WhatsApp.

To access this feature you will need to go to ‘Payments’ which is available under the ‘Settings’ menu on WhatsApp.

Scroll down and select ‘Send Payment’. Choose ‘Scan QR code’ from the two options (the other is ‘To UPI ID’). The camera will then start, so that you can scan the QR code. Enter the amount and your UPI PIN to complete the payment.

How WhatsApp payment’s scan QR code feature works. (WhatsApp)

Alternatively, you can also enter the receiver’s UPI ID to send money. The Payments section on WhatsApp will show your the entire transaction history. You can also view your bank accounts linked with WhatsApp.

Since WhatsApp’s payment feature is in beta mode, not all users have access to it. However there’s an easy way to get it on your smartphone. Firstly, you would need someone who has WhatsApp Payment enabled on their device. That person will have to initiate a payment via WhatsApp which will automatically activate it on your smartphone.

If you don’t have WhatsApp Payment enabled, you will get a notification from the user trying to send you money. You can follow the steps to complete setting up your UPI-enabled bank account on WhatsApp for payments.

WhatsApp’s payment service debut in India has stirred competition among existing players like Paytm, MobiKwik and Google Tez. With new features slowly rolling out, the competition seems to get heated. WhatsApp already has an upper hand as the most preferred messaging app in the country with over 200 million users. ALSO READ: How WhatsApp’s UPI payment feature is different from Paytm, Google Tez and others