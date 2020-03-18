e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / WhatsApp pledges $1 million to combat coronavirus fake news

WhatsApp pledges $1 million to combat coronavirus fake news

WhatsApp also said that its grant to IFCN will support fact-checking for the #CoronaVirusFacts Alliance, which spans more than 100 local organisations in at least 45 countries.

tech Updated: Mar 18, 2020 16:40 IST
Amrita Madhukalya
Amrita Madhukalya
Hindustan Times
WhatsApp has also launched a Coronavirus Information Hub
WhatsApp has also launched a Coronavirus Information Hub(REUTERS)
         

WhatsApp has announced Wednesday that it is pledging $1million to combat disinformation related to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. The amount, the social media platform said in a statement, will be granted to the Poynter Institute’s International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN).

Additionally, WhatsApp has also launched a Coronavirus Information Hub to provide “simple, actionable guidance for health workers, educators, community leaders, nonprofits, local governments and local businesses that rely on WhatsApp to communicate,” the company said in a statement.

The guidelines supported by the Hub will be distributed by the UNDP to those coordinating efforts locally, and WhatsApp has also partnered with WHO and UNICEF to provide messaging hotlines across the world. “These hotlines will provide reliable information and will be listed on the WhatsApp Coronavirus Information Hub,” said the statement.

ALSO READ: Facebook, Microsoft, Google team up against coronavirus misinformation

In its information hub, WhatsApp has listed seven firms to counter fake news, including AltNews, Boom, AFP, Factly, India Today, Newsmobile and Times News Check, among a list of 18 organisations listed under IFCN’s fact-checking network.

WhatsApp also said that its grant to IFCN will support fact-checking for the #CoronaVirusFacts Alliance, which spans more than 100 local organisations in at least 45 countries.

ALSO READ: Google removes coronavirus misinformation on Search, YouTube

“We know that our users are reaching out on WhatsApp more than ever at this time of crisis, whether it’s to friends and loved ones, doctors to patients, or teachers to students. We wanted to provide a simple resource that can help connect people at this time. We will also continue to work directly with health ministries around the world for them to provide updates right within WhatsApp,” said Will Cathcart, Head of WhatsApp in the statement.

tags
top news
Coronavirus stays infective in air for hours, on surfaces for days
Coronavirus stays infective in air for hours, on surfaces for days
‘Won’t interfere’: SC on MP floor test, cites Constitutional duties
‘Won’t interfere’: SC on MP floor test, cites Constitutional duties
255 Indians test positive for coronavirus in Iran, 12 in UAE: MEA
255 Indians test positive for coronavirus in Iran, 12 in UAE: MEA
44-year-old, back from London 11 days ago, tests positive for Covid-19
44-year-old, back from London 11 days ago, tests positive for Covid-19
WhatsApp pledges $1 million to combat coronavirus fake news
WhatsApp pledges $1 million to combat coronavirus fake news
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
Shah Rukh Khan becomes the first owner of 2020 Hyundai Creta in India
Shah Rukh Khan becomes the first owner of 2020 Hyundai Creta in India
Coronavirus: Kerala police’s dance video to encourage hand washing goes viral
Coronavirus: Kerala police’s dance video to encourage hand washing goes viral
trending topics
Coronavirus updateKaran JoharDigvijaya SinghToday SensexVarun DhawanDeepika PadukoneIPLParas Chhabracoronavirus Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech