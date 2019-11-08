e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 09, 2019

WhatsApp reportedly banning groups with suspicious, malicious names

WhatsApp users have reported being banned from the platform for being participants in groups with suspicious or malicious names.

tech Updated: Nov 08, 2019 18:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
WhatsApp permanent ban.
WhatsApp permanent ban.(WhatsApp)
         

WhatsApp is reportedly banning users who are participants of groups with illegal names or subjects. WhatsApp groups with names which denote illegal activities are getting banned on the messaging platform. As a result, each member of that said group is banned from WhatsApp.

The first instance of this WhatsApp ban was reported by Reddit user Mowe11 who said that he was banned after his university group’s name was changed to ‘Child’s Pornography’. Each member of this said group was banned from WhatsApp without any prior notice. On contacting WhatsApp, these users received automatic responses saying that they’ve violated the rules of the messaging app.

After a week of banning the user WhatsApp restored their account but without any clarification. More users reported of similar incidents happening to their WhatsApp accounts. This one WhatsApp group with around 50 participants was banned after they had changed the group name to a ‘disgusting’ one. The group name was changed at noon and all members were banned from WhatsApp the same night. WhatsApp restored the accounts of these users after a ban period of 27 days.

The ban notice for these groups comes as a big surprise as WhatsApp is a private messaging app. Also, WhatsApp messages are protected with end-to-end encryption which messages aren’t being read. WhatsApp does have ban notices like temporary ban for users who are on unauthorised apps. WhatsApp also bans accounts if the account activity is in violation of the company’s Terms of Service. But this is mostly related to WhatsApp Business accounts.

The new ban practice could be an automated process on WhatsApp’s side which detects such activities through metadata. WABetaInfo explains, “Probably this is the only way that WhatsApp can use to detect malicious groups, seen that chats and calls are end-to-end encrypted and they cannot see the content of the group, so they see its metadata (group date creation, group subject, group description etc..).”

tags
top news
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
trending topics
LIC HFL Assistant ResultKaun Banega CrorepatiKartarpurBrett LeeBala Movie ReviewSonia GandhiDevendra FadnavisDevendra Fadnavis resigned

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech