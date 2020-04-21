e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / WhatsApp rolled out new regional sticker packs for some users

WhatsApp rolled out new regional sticker packs for some users

WhatsApp has rolled out new sticker packs in Mexico and Indonesia. Here’s how users can download it.

tech Updated: Apr 21, 2020 13:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Whatsapp has also increased group calling limit on Android and iOS.
Whatsapp has also increased group calling limit on Android and iOS.(REUTERS)
         

WhatsApp is constantly updating its platform to keep its users entertained and give them new ways to convey their thoughts. In line with this thought, the popular messaging app has released a bunch of new regional stickers for its users.

According to WABetaInfo, the blog that tracks developments in the Facebook-owned messaging app, the company has released a new regional sticker pack for its users in Indonesia and Mexico. Take a peek:

 

Some users from Columbia have also reported getting a WhatsApp update bringing in a new sticker pack for the users.

 

To download the new sticker pack on WhatsApp users need to open a chat window and click on the sticker option on the bottom left end corner of the chat window and then click on the plus icon (+) icon on the left corner of the sticker window and hit the update button next to the sticker pack.

Separately, the company has also rolled out an update to its Android and iOS beta apps that increases the group chat limit in video and voice calls. While the group video calling limit has been increased to eight participants, on Android this limit is being increased to five participants.

tags
top news
Lok Sabha staffer tests Covid-19 positive, say officials
Lok Sabha staffer tests Covid-19 positive, say officials
‘Helped foreigners go home, now let migrant workers’: Gehlot’s message to PM Modi
‘Helped foreigners go home, now let migrant workers’: Gehlot’s message to PM Modi
‘India heaven for Muslims’: Union minister amid allegations of ‘Islamophobia’
‘India heaven for Muslims’: Union minister amid allegations of ‘Islamophobia’
Historic Lord’s win: Ishant reveals chat with Dhoni before bouncer barrage
Historic Lord’s win: Ishant reveals chat with Dhoni before bouncer barrage
Live: Italy to start easing coronavirus lockdown from May 4, says PM Conte
Live: Italy to start easing coronavirus lockdown from May 4, says PM Conte
When Yuvraj got out, India lost hope, my heart broke: Kaif on Natwest final
When Yuvraj got out, India lost hope, my heart broke: Kaif on Natwest final
This Hyundai SUV gets a five-star crash safety rating
This Hyundai SUV gets a five-star crash safety rating
‘US to add 75 million barrels of oil to strategic reserve’: Donald Trump
‘US to add 75 million barrels of oil to strategic reserve’: Donald Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

tech