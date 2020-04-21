WhatsApp rolled out new regional sticker packs for some users

tech

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 13:10 IST

WhatsApp is constantly updating its platform to keep its users entertained and give them new ways to convey their thoughts. In line with this thought, the popular messaging app has released a bunch of new regional stickers for its users.

According to WABetaInfo, the blog that tracks developments in the Facebook-owned messaging app, the company has released a new regional sticker pack for its users in Indonesia and Mexico. Take a peek:

A new regional sticker pack is available in México 🇲🇽 https://t.co/qLHb2XqpV8 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 21, 2020

WhatsApp is rolling out new regional stickers! Now in Indonesia 🇮🇩



Check out if you have new regional sticker packs and post them below. pic.twitter.com/9VKtMcLP5q — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 21, 2020

Some users from Columbia have also reported getting a WhatsApp update bringing in a new sticker pack for the users.

To download the new sticker pack on WhatsApp users need to open a chat window and click on the sticker option on the bottom left end corner of the chat window and then click on the plus icon (+) icon on the left corner of the sticker window and hit the update button next to the sticker pack.

Separately, the company has also rolled out an update to its Android and iOS beta apps that increases the group chat limit in video and voice calls. While the group video calling limit has been increased to eight participants, on Android this limit is being increased to five participants.